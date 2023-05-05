Google Launches Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certificate That Teach Threat Detection Skills





Google has announced a new entry-level cybersecurity certificate that teaches learners how to identify common risks, threats and vulnerabilities and techniques to mitigate them. Designed and taught by Google cybersecurity experts, the Google Cybersecurity Certificate prepares learners for entry-level jobs in cybersecurity within six months, with no prior experience. , aims to provide more opportunities for people around the world and help meet more and more employees. Opening up cyber roles, said the tech giant.

Provides hands-on experience with industry standards and tools such as Python, Linux, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This certificate will also help the learner prepare for her CompTIA Security+ exam. This is the industry-leading certification for cybersecurity roles. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Google says courses cost an average of $150 to $300.

This certificate is the latest addition to Google Career Certificates, which offer job seekers an affordable path to a career in data analytics, IT support, and business intelligence. According to Google, more than 150,000 people in the U.S. have graduated from his Google Career Certificate program, and 75% of his graduates received career benefits such as new jobs, higher salaries, and promotions within six months of completing the program. reported the impact of

Diversity is a key focus of Google’s cybersecurity certification

A key focus area of ​​Google’s new certification program is to address the lack of diversity in the cybersecurity sector. Female, Hispanic, and Black workers are grossly underrepresented in this sector. To close the opportunity gap and bring a more diverse workforce to cybersecurity, Google is collaborating with nonprofits such as Cybersity, Raices Cyber, and Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) to develop the Google Cyber ​​Security Provide a ​security Certificate. It will also provide learners with support, including professional coaching, interview preparation, and job placement assistance, Google said.

Last month, the UK Cybersecurity Council released a new Ethnic Minority Report, highlighting the barriers people of color and ethnic minority backgrounds face in pursuing a career in cybersecurity. This report outlines the critical role blind and inclusive hiring panels can play in making the hiring process more accessible to people of color, and addresses the lack of diversity affecting the sector. helps. He also said a culture of diversity needs to develop from within the company, pointing to the importance of empowering people to rise to senior management positions.

CISOs see cybersecurity certification as an appropriate qualification for entry-level roles

The CISO told The Wall Street Journal that he considers Google’s cybersecurity certification a suitable qualification for entry-level roles. Alex Schuchman, his CISO at home goods maker Colgate-Palmolive Co., says the course’s short nature offers a big advantage over his typical four-year college degree, helping him stay abreast of changes in cybersecurity. I added that I can adapt to keep up.

Fred Gibbins, CISO at American Express, said he would almost certainly hire graduates of the program, with 60% of new hires either at the entry-level or planning to change careers and enter cybersecurity. I hope.

Don’t wish for more cybersecurity personnel. Phil Venables, his CISO at Google Cloud, says they should be created through training.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csoonline.com/article/3695575/google-launches-entry-level-cybersecurity-certificate-to-teach-threat-detection-skills.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos