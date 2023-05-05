India and Israel deepen cooperation in innovation, startups and technology





India and Israel recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Research and Development Cooperation, strengthening their ties through cooperation in several areas such as innovation, startups and technology.

At a high-level conference held in New Delhi, an Israeli delegation led by Brig Gen (Ret) Daniel Gold, Head of DDR&D at the Israeli Ministry of Defense, met Jitendra Singh, MoS for Science, Technology and Geosciences. I met with him and talked about: Collaborations in a variety of fields, including aerospace, electronics, civil infrastructure and engineering, energy and energy equipment, agriculture, nutrition and biotechnology, and healthcare.

The agreement, signed between Israel’s DDR&D and its Indian counterpart, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aims to strengthen each other’s domestic industrial sectors and export joint developments to other countries. .

Singh stressed that India and Israel have channels for bilateral consultations in all areas of cooperation, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism and defense, while some progress has already been made in the healthcare sector. I pointed out that The defense sector has been given particular priority in cooperation with Israel. In November 2021, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and DDR&D signed a bilateral innovation agreement to promote innovation and accelerated R&D in both countries’ startup ecosystems for development and MSMEs. of dual-use technology.

The Union Minister also expressed hope that the deal will usher in a new era for India-Israel relations, especially in the areas of innovation, technology and start-ups. He also said 2023 will be an important year for India as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Israel and holds the G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gold also said India and Israel have a lot of potential for cooperation in the high-tech sector.

The two countries are not only bilateral partners, but also have a greater stake in addressing challenges in the areas of water, energy, transport, space, health and food security through the “I2U2” group which includes India, Israel and India. playing a role. United Arab Emirates, and United States.

To promote a startup-friendly environment, India has launched a number of programs including Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Movement), Startup India, and Digital India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2023/05/india-israel-mou-csir-collaborate-innovation-technology-startups

