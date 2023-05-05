Google announces Pixel Fold Phone





Google has officially unveiled its all-new Pixel Fold device, the company’s first foldable Pixel smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold appears to be a direct competitor to Samsung’s popular Galaxy Z Fold series.

Last October, Google officially unveiled its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. His latest-generation Pixel smartphone comes with some compelling features, including a 72-hour battery, facial recognition software, and Clear Calling. These devices are powered by an in-house Google Tensor G2 processor with a Titan M2 chip designed for security purposes. However, some customers have wondered if Google will compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series of foldable phones. Announced.

Made by Google’s official Twitter account reveals the Google Pixel Fold smartphone in two different colors. The first Google Pixel Fold smartphone is a sleek silver model shown compactly folded. Additionally, a dark black Google Pixel Fold phone is shown unfolded to reveal the phone’s vibrant display while running the latest version of the Android OS. No release date has been announced for the new Pixel Fold smartphone, but Google promises to share more information at its major event on May 10th. Additionally, Google has launched an official store page for Pixel Fold devices.

You can sign up for the latest information, tips and offers about upcoming product launches on Google’s official store page for Pixel Fold phones. A newly launched page confirms that the Pixel Fold device will be featured in his Google I/O keynote on May 10th at 1pm EDT. The keynote could reveal several new features for the Google Pixel Fold, along with pricing, potential launch dates, and pre-order dates. Fans can attend the keynote by visiting Google’s official social media channels, including the official YouTube channel.

Google’s announcement of the Pixel Fold quickly generated excitement online due to the phone’s sleek foldable design. What’s more, the announcement means Google will eventually compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold phones, so tech enthusiasts hope the competition between Google and Samsung will bring even better products in the future. However, price and features will be key factors in the Pixel Fold’s success.

Upcoming Google I/O 2023 keynotes will showcase more new products in addition to the Pixel Fold smartphone. These new products could include the next-generation Google Pixel Watch device or another Pixel model, but Google hasn’t confirmed any details about the keynote.

