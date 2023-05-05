Alerion Climbs Mountains to Launch New Denver to Bay Area Route, Access Evolution





The new route adds resilience and flexibility to Arelion’s growing network, enabling seamless edge connectivity across the United States.

STOCKHOLM – Alerion today announced the launch of a new route from Denver to the San Francisco Bay Area, connecting Salt Lake City and Reno. This new route addresses the demand for high-capacity bandwidth services and diverse, low-latency connectivity options in these booming technology and hyperscale data center markets. Alerion’s network now offers enhanced resilience and flexibility, providing seamless edge connectivity through his fourth cross-country route across the East and West coasts of the United States.

As an early adopter in the deployment of open optical networking solutions, Arelion’s new route leverages the latest open optical line systems, supports multi-vendor transponders and coherent pluggable components to deliver multi-terabit scale capacity, We actively lead the delivery of 10G, 100G and 400G wavelengths. Global carrier customer time.

Arelion’s new Point-of-Presence (PoP) at Flexential’s Centennial campus extends the reach of the carrier’s Denver Metro south, providing low-latency connectivity to Denver’s thriving large data centers. This enhanced metro flexibility also allows Arelion to completely bypass traditional carrier hotels in downtown Denver, avoiding network congestion and providing additional resilience to its customers.

Reno’s data center market is also thriving, with Reno tech companies securing $1.4 billion in funding in 2021 and the region’s tech industry adding 41% of new Northern Nevada jobs in 2022. Alerion’s new PoP at Tahorino’s Switch Citadel campus offers customers a cost. -Effective for serving Northern California with lower energy costs, renewable energy, lower risk of natural disasters, and reliable connectivity compared to some coastal areas site.

Utah’s Silicon Slope region has become a hotbed of innovation and investment, attracting billions of dollars. The tech industry in the region generates $19.1 billion annually, and a recent report shows that tech jobs will grow by 6.5% in 2022. Arelion’s new route addresses the critical bandwidth and diversity requirements of Salt Lake City’s hyperscale demands and provides low-latency access to four core data. Regional center campus.

The global carrier’s new routes also provide additional versatility to serve the rich Bay Area data center ecosystem through diverse East Bay and West Bay routing.

“This network investment in Denver, Salt Lake City, Reno and the San Francisco Bay Area is in direct response to our customers’ growing technology demands,” said Wes Cantrall, Arelion’s Head of North American Sales. “We will add diversity and high-capacity options to these regions to help meet the terabit-scale needs of enterprises in these evolving markets. Our continued commitment is a testament to our dedication to providing best-in-class services that enable the growth of technology businesses in previously underserved areas.”

The new route will go live later in the second quarter. Further Insights on Allerion’s North American Network Expansion:

With North America’s fourth east-west coast route, Alerion has enhanced access to AS1299, its #1 ranked Internet backbone, and global access to key IP and optical technology services such as high-speed IP transit, cloud, and more. We offer career portfolios. Connectivity, Ethernet and IPX services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telecomtv.com/content/access-evolution/arelion-scales-the-mountains-launching-new-route-from-denver-to-the-bay-area-47403/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos