Regulators are the biggest threat to innovation





In a surprise move last week, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority moved to block the $68.7 billion merger between Activision Blizzards and Microsoft. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who has blockbusters such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, declined to comment specifically on the future of the merger. , shared their thoughts on the future of the gaming industry and how over-regulation is stifling innovation.

Lydia: Why can’t you sleep at night? What are the biggest concerns for the industry?

Bobby: The biggest threat to Western innovation is government regulation, mainly by the UK and US. Regulators charged with protecting consumers and encouraging competition are actually the biggest obstacles to competition. Europe has always maintained a vibrant gaming economy, and the past decade has witnessed an enormous amount of talent across Europe. Countries such as Poland, Romania and Ukraine have joined Germany, France and Spain as leaders in gaming innovation and development. Even countries in the Middle East and North Africa are beginning to embrace the opportunity to demonstrate innovation and develop their local gaming industry.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick

My biggest fear is that the industry that was invented in the United States by Atari in the 1970s, like many other overregulated industries, could fall behind in innovation. . This is because of the regulatory burden from governments that are unwilling to invest in understanding the industry. they are trying to regulate. From cancer cures. From games that connect people through joy, fun, and fulfillment, many of the industries invented in the United States will die if we don’t fix the K-12 education system and elect government officials who embrace capitalism and entrepreneurship. may disappear. The foundation of what made our success in America possible.

Lydia: How important is AI to the gaming industry?

Bobby: China’s K-12 education system is superior to the US and most Western education systems, so math and science students graduate with advanced skills compared to other parts of the world. are increasing in China. Within a decade, China could have better AI and machine learning programmers than anywhere else. I think this will ensure that the best game companies will continue to be in China. What impresses me most about Chinese games is their innovation and creativity. That, combined with excellent long-term vision, speed of execution, and an excellent management team, has made Chinese game companies the world’s largest global competitors.

Lydia: The video game, TV, film, and social media industries have all invested billions of dollars in their products, but humans still only have 24 hours in a day. Are you concerned about the impact on your business when you read that 1 in 3 Americans are on TikTok and spend an average of 3 hours a day on TikTok?

Bobby: Ever since the Atari 2600 came out in 1977, there’s always been speculation that video games could become more than a passing fad. Today, the global market for video games is approaching $200 billion, bigger than movies and growing faster than television. It’s an incredibly fragmented market, but there are currently 3 billion people playing his games worldwide.

Lydia: Analysts have been predicting the end of TV-connected gaming consoles for over a decade, but when will gaming just be over broadband? Do you think you should keep buying next-gen boxes in the meantime?

Bobby: In the last decade, games have become a mainstream medium thanks to mobile phones. Dedicated gaming consoles such as the Xbox and market-dominant PlayStation are expensive and have been wildly successful in developed countries with middle-class consumers. I think high-end dedicated game consoles will always have a role to play in providing the best gaming experience for wealthy gamers.

Lydia: How have mobile phones changed the game?

Bobby: The democratization of gaming was driven by mobile phones. The gaming market will continue to be driven by mobile games. Apple and Google are the giants of mobile phone games. Mobile phone computing power is increasing at breakneck speed, and we believe the majority of games will be played on mobile phones over the next decade or more.

A lot has been invested in game streaming. I believe Amazon has the largest number of game streaming customers in the world through their Luna game service, which is free with Prime. Netflix entered game streaming and Google entered and left game streaming. I realized that the computing power provided by the cloud was actually less efficient than an Android phone. Companies will continue to invest in so-called cloud gaming, but this is not really a market. The cloud has storage, it has broadband to support content downloads and multiplayer play, and there are efforts to provide processing in the cloud, but so far they have not proven successful.

Lydia: Will enough people actually pay for high-end immersive experiences? Is there still innovation in that space?

Bobby: Fortunately, the US is still innovating in hardware. Meta leads the development of virtual reality-based games that create a whole new immersive experience for gamers. And the majority of chips in gaming phones are still designed in the United States.

