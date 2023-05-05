



Technology and innovation are exciting terms with overlapping meanings.

Simply put, technology is a commercialized science. Innovation is new solutions to old problems.

An overall economic development strategy involves deciphering these two terms and how to balance them. Regions that prefer the term technology often focus on workforce and company type. Those who lead innovation are often trying a more generalized approach — a barber shop with a new payment system is as innovative as a gene therapy company, right?

Taken together, the wording may be clumsy, but it meets today’s economic needs. Computing and the Internet are the decades-old technologies that power the productivity and invention of today’s digital innovations. It requires a reorganized workforce. You have to create software. You have to design the hardware. You have to develop a process. You have to sell a product or service. AI has reached an inflection point, and it was already underway in laboratories and companies around the world.

After the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the big question is not what to build, but where to build it.

Join Comcast for its 13th annual Philly Tech Week. This is his first full face-to-face open calendar of events celebrating technology, entrepreneurship and innovation in his four years. 2020 and 2021 were completely remote, and last year was kind of a hybrid. I’m back now. Over 40 events will be held with topics for both local and national audiences. On Thursday, May 11th, the Technical.ly Builders Conference and evening signing event will help wrap up his week — and provide my own big story on where the tech economy is headed next. increase.

So far, Technical.ly has asked almost everyone who will answer. “What does local mean now?”

The answer seems to be clearer than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. Individual work may be best done remotely, but collaboration is not. A 2018 research paper argued that innovation occurs best when strong links are created around structural holes and institutional gaps. Put another way, smart people on different teams who have coffee in a meeting or another pizza at a meetup are good at generating big new ideas.

That’s why I’m sure the city will continue to endure. This is why an open event calendar, sold collectively and shared widely, is the best tool for financial gain. One theory of his as to why Silicon Valley was developed where it was developed, as opposed to Boston etc. We had a tolerant culture.

Check out the Philly Tech Week calendar. Go to the ones related to your job. Stretch beyond that. open for business. be free. Gain technical skills and have the potential to innovate. I need it.

