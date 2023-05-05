QUALCO: Innovation as a Source of Value in Credit Management





QUALCO is a leader in this space when it comes to delivering significant value to the global credit and financial community through AI-powered solutions that transform traditional practices and streamline operations.

Founded in Athens in 1998, the technology company has served the needs of large banks, financial institutions and other prominent organizations for a quarter of a century. Today, many of the company’s original employees, including founders Orestis Tsakalotos and Miltos Georgantzis, continue to apply their vast business expertise to the credit markets.

QUALCO, the technology division of the QUALCO Group, has a team of recognized professionals who utilize the latest tools and technologies to develop and implement solutions for clients in the credit risk area and beyond.

One of the people responsible for this aspect of the business is Terry Franklin, Executive Vice President of Products and Markets. Qualco’s primary function, Franklin explains, is to deliver value to customers in a rapidly evolving space.

“What we really focus on is providing cutting-edge technology solutions for a variety of industries that serve both inside and outside the credit tech space,” he says. “Ultimately, we are here to deliver value to our customers.”

“We have clients and partners in over 30 countries. We help establish and deploy solutions: We help clients unlock value and transform their businesses through our operational platforms, data insights, digital experiences and industry expertise.

“This helps our client partners execute critical business activities through automation, risk management and growth support without increasing resources and costs. We aim to provide.”

QUALCO OFFERS A ROBUST CREDIT TECHNOLOGY SUITE

QUALCO offers multiple professional portfolio management tools to help companies adapt quickly to market needs and maximize performance in recovery.

In the area of ​​data-driven decision-making, Qualco’s Data-Driven Decision Engine (D3E) helps clients at every stage of the customer journey, whether it’s customer acquisition, customer management or collection, and Analyze the combined data from the behavioral patterns.

“By identifying these behavioral patterns, clients can use machine learning and AI to deploy predictive models that determine the most appropriate way to attract customers. We can unlock value in stages.”

The company’s best-selling product on the market, the QUALCO Collections and Recoveries platform, specializes in managing collections and collections for accounts receivable portfolios. The system manages cases from the pre-delinquency stage, assists in identifying likely delinquent customers, assists relevant businesses in correspondingly interacting with customers, and assists through late-stage recovery.

QUALCO Loan Manager provides an efficient way to manage the loan administration process throughout the loan service lifecycle. Simplify the loan origination process with QUALCO’s business process management tools. The tool pulls data from a variety of sources to validate fraud risk and affordability ratings, helping clients approve loan modifications quickly and seamlessly.

Our digital banking solution, QUALCO Scalefin, supports financial institutions’ digital transformation efforts, enhancing their digital capabilities to help them achieve their strategic goals quickly and efficiently. This streamlines operations, improves customer experience, and grows your business.

Technology solutions are also offered in the area of ​​supply chain finance to underpin the entire journey. QUALCO ProximaPlus and QUALCO Kyberas enable buyers and sellers to establish innovative ways to finance their supply chains and manage dynamic discounting processes. This improves cash flow and facilitates rapid business growth.

In addition, QUALCO utilizes advanced digital and cloud technologies to provide a complete suite of customized, secure, enterprise-level IT solutions and services. QUALCO IT Services rebuild your company’s IT infrastructure to ensure cyber security and peace of mind, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

Harness the power of data

The growing importance of data is well documented as businesses look to grow, transform and thrive. The same is true for Qualco’s clients.

Use data and analytics applications to establish actionable insights and achieve better results.

Franklin points out that data from customer interactions is extremely valuable. This may include which channels the customer prefers to use, when the customer is most likely to be contacted, and the likelihood that the customer will move from one delinquency state to another.

he said: Efficient.

The QUALCO Data-Driven Decisions Engine (D3E) enables this practice by rapidly ingesting data, applying analytics, capturing snapshots over time to create new variables, and building predictive models quickly and systematically. build to For example, it might evaluate how often customers are delinquent over a period of time and automatically generate new traits that can be deployed in future models. These characteristics are revealed in explainable models, allowing companies to articulate why certain decisions were made.

“The nice thing about D3E is that it does all the analytical work itself, so you don’t need a lot of analysts to do the work,” adds Franklin.

Data also plays an important role in the financial side of the supply chain of services QUALCO offers. It uses built-in machine learning and AI to examine unusual behavioral patterns within accounts receivable and flag transactions that may pose a fraud risk to businesses and lenders.

QUALCO’s Value Creation Intent Dedicated to fully understanding our clients’ needs and conducting complete business assessments, QUALCO creates value for our clients, our employees, our business community and the broader society. , we are proud to offer. This is made possible through tailor-made solutions that meet business needs and secure an organization’s competitive advantage in their respective markets. Areas where the client can make improvements not necessarily directly related to our technology.

“We share these recommendations to build trust. Clients know we are here to strengthen their overall relationship and partnership.”

Once the comparisons and recommendations are made, QUALCO effectively creates a transformation plan. Clients can challenge any proposal and ensure all elements are true before the plan is scrutinized and approved at the board level. The goal is to explain in detail why this is worth the investment.

“If we can benefit as many individuals as possible, we can also benefit the community,” adds Franklin. “And if we provide solutions that enable investors to make smarter decisions from an ESG perspective, it will generally serve the wider society. To deliver high service, QUALCO cannot go it alone, instead we need a quality ecosystem of partner organizations.

Over the last 12 months, the business has set up its partner and alliances capabilities to identify and onboard sales, technology, and delivery partners to bring their vision to life. Technology partners become existing elements of the QUALCO ecosystem offered to clients.

“On the sales partner side,” says Franklin. Cost reduction. ”

Franklin also notes the importance of partnering with effective technology players to communicate with customers and automate administrative tasks across credit risk, collections and collections. You can integrate it with your own technology stack to make it a real, everyday feature,” he explains.

In the digital portal space, QUALCO works with tool providers to enable customers to perform income and expense analysis, initiate payments and make arrangements. The road ahead Franklin describes Qualco’s growth plans for the next five years as “ambitious.” With the company’s already great reputation, there is a clear desire to become the go-to expert for client organizations.

He continues:

“And over time, as clients see the value we can unlock, they will want to invest more resources in our solutions. is essential for us.”

Another goal of QUALCO is to be successful in different regions. The company already has a presence across EMEA and a broad client footprint, but the plan is to increase direct sales to organizations within the new regional markets.

Unsurprisingly, Franklin said Qualco’s growth strategy outlines its intention to evolve its products, remain relevant and meet the changing needs of its clients, adding: . solution engagement model, and go-to-market strategy. ”

It seems inevitable that AI and machine learning will be mentioned forward-looking, and Franklin sees this as an area that will continue to evolve at Qualco.

“We want to be able to accurately predict a customer’s situation and preferences and use that knowledge to build technology solutions that engage them more deeply and create a sense of one-on-one,” he said. increase. “By better serving our clients’ customers the way they prefer, we build lasting solutions that deliver value for years to come.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechmagazine.com/company-reports/qualco-innovation-as-a-source-of-value-in-credit-management

