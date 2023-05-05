Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Clean Tech Energy Innovation Fund | Work





ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Energy Impact Partners (“EIP”) announces $111.9 in funding for Elevate Future Fund I LP (“Elevate”), one of the largest funds of its kind announced that it was completed with Millions of Limited Partner Commitments.

Southern Company is a founding investor in EIP, and Chris Womack, current president and incoming CEO of Southern Company, will co-chair Elevate’s advisory board.

Elevate is focused on promoting diversity in the energy ecosystem by providing capital to minority clean tech founders and supporting diversity and minority-owned businesses in related supply chains. I’m here. The fund will also seek to increase diversity, equity and inclusivity in the broader venture capital network, while also working with others in the larger energy ecosystem to achieve the common goal of accelerating the transition to clean energy. We also invest in our stakeholders.

Chris Camiski, executive vice president and chief commercial solutions officer at Southern Company, said: “Today, less than 3% of venture capital goes to minority entrepreneurs. This must change. We are creating critical energy solutions for a more sustainable energy future. We are very enthusiastic about the important work of this fund to support a diverse range of entrepreneurs who are doing it.”

Cummiskey adds:

Southern Company and its subsidiaries underscore their commitment to promoting clean energy solutions and workplace diversity and are actively working with a variety of Elevate-funded companies, including ChargerHelp. and Leapley.

Charger help! is an electric vehicle charging station and maintenance company. Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is currently working with ChargerHelp. On a series of local employee trainings and his 18-month pilot focused on electric vehicle infrastructure and renewable technologies.

Rheaply is a cloud-based resource exchange platform that enables organizations to trade materials and resources more efficiently, avoid carbon emissions and reduce spending. A Southern Company subsidiary works with Rheaply to leverage this resource management solution. Nicor ​​Gas is piloting his Rheaply software, and Georgia Power, Southern Company Gas, and Southern Company Services are currently working with Rheaply to conduct similar pilot programs in Georgia. Additionally, Southern Company is exploring the possibility of deploying Rheaply’s solution more broadly.

Anthony Oni, Managing Partner of Elevate, said: “Their commitment to helping test, learn, and scale our company provides key data, insights, and partnerships to better support minority founders. We are demonstrating the EIP model and look forward to more partnerships that support diversity, equity and inclusion within the energy ecosystem.”

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider, serving nine million customers in the Southeast and beyond through its affiliates. Our mission is to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with superior service. The company has electric utilities in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, competitive power generation companies, major distributed energy distribution companies with nationwide capacity, fiber optic networks and telecommunications services. increase. Taking action to meet the needs of our customers and communities while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through our industry-leading innovation, resilience and sustainability efforts. waking up It is at the heart of everything we do and is the key to our lasting success. We transform energy into tomorrow’s economic, environmental and social progress. Our company culture and hiring practices have earned national awards and recognition from many organizations, including Forbes, Military Times, Diversity Inc., Black Enterprise, JD Power, Fortune, and the Human Rights Campaign. For more information, please visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global investment firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP connects entrepreneurs with the world’s most forward-thinking energy and industrial companies to drive innovation. With over $3 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally in venture, growth, credit and infrastructure and employs over 80 professionals in offices in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Washington DC, Palm Beach, London and Cologne. have a team. and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

