Why Geoffrey Hinton, The Godfather Of AI, Leaving Google To Speak Out About Risk





In 2018, when his employer Google raised an ethical objection to working with the U.S. military, Jeffrey Hinton did not join a public protest, signing a public declaration signed by more than 4,000 of his colleagues. I did not put my name on the complaint form.

Instead, he spoke with Google co-founder Sergey Brin. He said he was a little upset about it too. That’s why they haven’t pursued it, Hinton said in an interview at the time.

The incident epitomizes Hinton’s quiet influence in the world of artificial intelligence. This 75-year-old professor is revered as one of AI’s godfathers. The reason is that his formative work on deep learning in the field of AI has driven the great advances happening in the field.

But, according to those who knew him well, the anecdote also reflects Hinton’s loyalty. In principle, he has never publicly televised any ethical or other corporate complaints.

It is this conviction that led me to step down from my role as Vice President and Engineering Fellow at Google last week. The reason was to allow us to speak more freely about growing concerns about the risks AI poses to humanity.

His longtime collaborator and friend, Joshua Bengio, who won the Turing Award in 2018 with Hinton and Jan Lucan, saw the resignation coming. But his loyalty is such that he won’t, Bengio said.

Hintons’ departure follows a string of groundbreaking AI announcements over the past six months, starting with Microsoft-backed OpenAIs ChatGPT in November and Google’s own chatbot Bard in March.

Hinton expressed concern that the competition between Microsoft and Google will push AI development forward without proper guardrails and regulations in place.

In a speech at the EmTech Digital event on Wednesday after his resignation was made public, I think Google was very responsible in the first place. Once OpenAI used funding from Microsoft to create something similar and Microsoft decided to publish it, Google didn’t have many options. If you’re going to live in a capitalist system, you can’t stop Google from competing with Microsoft.

Since the 1970s, Hinton has pioneered the development of neural networks, techniques that attempt to mimic the workings of the brain. It now underpins most of the AI ​​tools and products we use today, from Google Translate and Bard to his ChatGPT and self-driving cars.

But this week, he acknowledged concerns about its rapid development. As a result, erroneous information will flood the public arena, and AI may take more human jobs than predicted.

My worry is that it will [make] The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. The more you do it… society becomes more violent, Hinton said.

Hinton also warned about the long-term threat AI systems pose to humans if the technology is given too much autonomy. Hed always believed this existential risk was far from over, but recently recalibrated his thoughts on its urgency.

He said it was quite possible that humans were a transitory stage in the evolution of intelligence. he added.

Born in London, Hinton comes from a distinguished family of scientists. He is the great-grandson of British mathematicians Mary and George Boole, who invented Boolean logic, the theory underlying modern computing.

As a cognitive psychologist, Hinton’s research on AI aims to approximate human intelligence, not only to build AI techniques, but also to reveal how our own brains work.

Stuart Russell, an AI professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and fellow academic at Hintons, said his background means he’s not the most mathematical people you’ll find in the machine learning community.

He noted that Hinton made a major breakthrough in 1986 and published a paper on a technique called backpropagation.

It was clearly an influential paper, said Russell. But he did not derive the rules like mathematicians. Using his intuition, he found a way that worked.

Hinton isn’t always outspoken about his ethical views in public, but he makes them clear in private.

In 1987, when he was an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, he decided to resign and move to Canada.

Bengio said one of the reasons he cited was ethical concerns about the use of technology, especially AI, in warfare, and much of his funding came from the U.S. military.

Bengio said he wanted to feel good about the money he got and the work he was doing. That humans matter and that the dignity of every human being is essential. And everyone should benefit from the progress science is making.

In 2012, Hinton and two University of Toronto graduate students, including Ilya Sutskever, now co-founder of OpenAI, made significant progress in the field of computer vision. They built a neural network that can recognize objects in images much more accurately than ever before. Based on this research, they founded their first startup, DNNresearch.

Their company, which did not manufacture any products, was sold to Google in 2013 for $44 million. The competitive auction saw China’s Baidu, Microsoft and DeepMind bid to acquire the trio’s expertise.

Since then, Hinton has spent half his time at Google and the other half as a professor at the University of Toronto.

According to Russell, Hinton is always coming up with new ideas and trying new things. Whenever he comes up with a new idea, he says at the end of his talk:

When asked on stage if he regretted his life’s work, given the myriad of harms he’s outlined, Hinton said he’s pondering it. Stated.

at this stage [AI] It was unpredictable. And until very recently, he said, I thought this existential crisis was far away. So I have no regrets about what I did.

