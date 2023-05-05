Digital Engineering Workshop Continues Innovation Momentum > Eglin Air Force Base > View Article





Lancaster, California —

The Air Force Test Center held its second annual Digital Engineering Test and Evaluation Workshop April 25-27 in Lancaster, California. More than 130 of his members of the test company attended in person, and he had 100 more attend virtually. This includes the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Combat Command, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Operations Test and Evaluation Center, and individuals from the Air Force. Laboratories, War Departments, Navy Departments, and Industry Partners.

The workshop focused on all three goals of the AFTC Digital Modernization Strategy.

External partner integration: Connect relevant test data and models with external organizations via digital tools to inform system design and strategy. Validate and verify digital models. Digital Engineering for Internal Improvement: Through the application of digital engineering principles, we develop, deliver, and maintain the people, processes, and test capabilities necessary to enable the testing and evaluation of aerospace systems. Data and Analytics: Future data and analytics capabilities to acquire, distribute, effectively analyze and engage large data sets from weapon system testing to support informed decision-making. to develop

As a follow-on effort to the 2022 Digital Engineering Test & Evaluation Summit and its outcome, the AFTC Digital Modernization Strategy, 30 working groups were launched, ranging from improving internal operations to innovating data infrastructure by implementing data-centric processes. , solved various problems.

AFTC Commander Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien delivered the opening keynote address, recognizing the critical impact digital materials management will have on T&E missions and the need for innovation to achieve tomorrow’s missions.

“Without digital modernization pathfinding, the Air Force will fall behind,” he said. “We provide the foundation for capability development, capability maintenance, and the deployment of that capability in the field. is guessing.”

The 2023 AFTC Digital Engineering T&E Workshop was hosted and coordinated by Christopher Hereford, Digital Engineering Lead, AFTC Engineering, and Amanda Tierney, Senior Acquisition Integration Engineer, AFTC Engineering, to maintain the momentum of continued digital material management innovation, Aimed at sharing successes and failures. Review the achievements and hurdles of the AFTC Digital Modernization Strategy Action Items team from teams across the test enterprise.

“Innovation takes a lot of effort, and digital transformation is no exception,” said Tierney. “This workshop will bring renewed excitement to the impact this work has on the testing community by modernizing our digital infrastructure, increasing our ability to adapt to digital processes, and improve our ability to transform data into action.” was helpful.”

The need to efficiently and quickly realize this digital engineering revolution was emphasized by leadership and participants throughout the three-day workshop.

“We need a digital environment to rapidly integrate capabilities to remain competitive in a near-peer environment,” says Dertien. That’s everything. Having a way to communicate between centers and across the test enterprise, having a workforce that can use Cameo, and harnessing the power of data analytics and co-simulation environments to iterate and discover tests. What works before actually cutting metal.

The workshop also leveraged several collaborative sessions with digital polling and interactive discussion to solve key challenges and ensure that the Digital Modernization Strategy Working Group’s solutions met the needs of the test firms. .

“One of the greatest benefits I have observed in leading the last two workshops is the sense of camaraderie experienced by participants around a common goal of innovating the ability to meet the needs of tomorrow’s fighter aircraft. ‘ said Tierney. “Even though we all come from different teams, centers and services, we all experience the same challenges and recognize that by working together and sharing obstacles and solutions, we can work together.”

Dr. Betta Jerome, AFTC Technical Advisor, also gave a keynote address, discussing the future of testing and evaluation in the acquisition of digital material management bases. Other key leaders in attendance included Dr. Thomas Spencer, Executive Director of AFOTEC; Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Executive Director of AFTC; was included.

Hereford summed up the event by saying, “You have to lag behind and then make the leap.”

