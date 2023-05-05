A|I: The AI ​​Times EU Proposes New Copyright Rules for Generative AI as OpenAI Adds ChatGPT Privacy Option





Additionally, Ray Kurzweil is complicit in calling for a pause in AI development.

University of Toronto, University of Montreal Earn Combined $325 Million as Part of $1.4 Billion Federal Investment in University Innovation (BETAKIT)

The University of Toronto receives the largest grant of $199 million for the Acceleration Consortium, a “self-driving” AI lab. The University of Montreal has also received AI funding with a $124 million grant for a project focused on creating AI that is “robust, logical and responsible.”

EU proposes new copyright rules for generative AI (REUTERS)

Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, can protect copyrights used to develop their systems, according to an early EU agreement that could pave the way for the world’s first comprehensive law governing technology. Protected material must be disclosed.

Canada and France collaborate on AI, quantum science as part of the new Joint Commission on Innovation (BETAKIT)

The group is co-chaired by Canada’s Chief Scientific Advisor Mona Nemer and Claire Giry, Director of Research and Innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research.

This newly created commission builds on existing Canadian-French collaborations related to science, technology and innovation, including the governance and adoption of AI.

OpenAI Offers New Privacy Options for ChatGPT (BNN BLOOMBERG)

OpenAI is allowing artificial intelligence companies to choose not to use ChatGPT conversations when training their models. The move could be a privacy protection for those who sometimes share sensitive information with popular AI chatbots.

Contents of the reborn One-Eleven (BETAKIT)

Toronto tech hub OneEleven has sent shockwaves through the local tech sector with high board turnover, an unlucky nationwide expansion, and an abrupt shutdown in 2020.

Questions remain as to why it disappeared in the first place, but OneEleven is now firmly back. What did the 2023 Innovation Hub look like?

Apple plans AI-powered health coaching service and mood tracker (BNN BLOOMBERG)

A new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to help users stay motivated to exercise, eat better, and sleep better, say people with knowledge of the project. The idea is to use AI and data from the Apple Watch to create personalized suggestions and coaching programs for specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because it hasn’t been announced yet.

A peek into the novel’s future with trained machines ready (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

Who wrote it, the novelist, or the technology? What about both? Canadian novelist, essayist and cultural critic Stephen Marche conducts an experiment that teaches an artificial intelligence to write with him, not for him. Marche also recently joined the BetaKit Podcast to discuss the potential and dangers of generative AI.

How New Tools Will Change How Developers Learn to Build Software (BETAKIT)

Mark Paulsen, GitHub’s global director of enterprise advocacy, says the key trends he sees globally, where Canada fits in, and how companies need to change their approach to skills training for developers I shared the reason with BetaKit.

Peggy’s AI ‘digital fingerprint’ for artwork aims to please collectors, artists and galleries alike (THE LOGIC)

Peggy’s AI-powered tools use smartphone cameras to verify the authenticity of artwork, making art collections more affordable and accessible to a younger demographic. Her digital fingerprinting, which follows the artwork through a change of ownership by Peggy, means the artist and gallery each receive her 5% royalties on secondary sales.

Google expands cloud accelerator to US startups after ‘pilot’ program in Canada (BETAKIT)

Google has launched an accelerator for North American startups based on cloud computing services and is accepting applications for the first cohort. Applications close on May 30th.

According to Google, this expanded North American-wide accelerator will support 8 to 12 technology startups that use cloud-native technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics in their products, services or operations.

Inside Meta’s scrambling to keep up with AI (REUTERS)

For over a year, Meta has been working on a large-scale project to flesh out the AI ​​infrastructure. The company has publicly admitted that it is “a little behind” on AI hardware trends, but details of the overhaul (capacity reduction, management change, AI chip project closure, etc.) have been reported so far. It has not been.

CIFAR will appoint eight new AI Chairs as part of the second phase of the Federal AI Strategy (BETAKIT).

The Chair appointed by CIFAR aims to support Canadian understanding and research in strategic priority areas such as health, energy, the environment, basic science and responsible use of AI.

Opinion from Ray Kurzweil on Requesting Six Month Delay for Large Language Models Beyond GPT-4 (RAY KURZWEIL)

American computer scientist and futurist Ray Kurzweil explained why he did not sign a recent letter from technology leaders calling for a six-month delay in training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. The criteria are “too vague to be practical.”

