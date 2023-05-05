New Report Shows Aeon District Investments, Future Plans for Houston’s Innovation Ecosystem





AEON District, Houston’s thriving 16-acre innovation community and economic engine, has achieved great success in accelerating innovation and expanding the region’s innovation ecosystem since its inception in 2021, according to the district’s first community investment report. I came.

Through partnerships with Rice Universities Rice Management Co. and the City of Houston, the Aeon District supports local businesses and organizations, promotes equitable business, connects all Houstonians with jobs, business opportunities, and education, and provides a true sense of community. impact and contribute to: The recent growth of its tech ecosystem.

Aeon District recently released its 2023 Community Investment Report. It details the first year of the Community Benefit Agreement (CBA), which committed $15.3 million in direct investment. The deal focuses on Aeon District’s key priorities and goals, including strengthening job training and talent pipelines in the technology sector, maintaining affordable housing, and providing opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses. I’m here.

Exceeding expectations and goals, the Aeon district is now home to over 300 businesses, including corporations, SMEs and start-ups. We offer a variety of resources that serve the needs of Houston’s tech ecosystem and business community. This includes a technical training and staffing program designed to increase access to training for the technical workforce by residents of Houston’s underrepresented communities, and a training program designed to provide underrepresented communities. Includes the Inclusive Tech Accelerator. Startups and founders have increased access to technical assistance and mentorship opportunities.

Over the last few years, Houston has become a major technology hub and home to the 11th largest sector in the United States, with more than 243,900 tech workers, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association. The Partnerships 2022 Tech Report shows mature tech startups and companies. In Houston, total venture capital funding from 2017 to 2021 brings him $4.35 billion, and the tech industry generates his $29.2 billion to the region’s GDP.

This growth has been largely supported by the region’s robust infrastructure, workforce, and innovation-driven companies such as Aeon District and its innovation hub, Aeon.

Additionally, Aeon District announces Per Scholas, a nationally recognized non-profit organization that advances economic equity through technology skills training, as a talent development partner to help strengthen technology job training and staffing programs Did.

This is just the surface of what Aeon District has achieved. Other accomplishments include his $5 million escrow at Unity National Bank, Texas’ only accredited Minority Depository Institution (MDI). Aeon and Aeon district restaurants owned and operated by MWBE chefs and operators.

To further its commitment to the Houston community, AEON District also invests in improving the quality of life in the city. Certain investments include the Affordable Housing Fund, which focuses primarily on the development and/or maintenance of affordable housing in Third Ward Super Neighborhoods. Homeless services designed to fund organizations that help homeless people. The Minority and Women Tech Fund has pledged to increase access to capital investment for the undervalued founder’s venture.

Mike Pittman II, Chair of the Aeon District CBA Advisory Committee, said the thoughtful involvement that drove the development of the CBA was a testament to Houston as a place where ideas can grow, no matter who you are or where you come from. He said it helped strengthen his position.

Aiming to continue its community-focused impact activities, the Aeon District encouraged Rice University to focus on key CBA priorities, including economic and project-based opportunities and housing affordability. In addition, Ion Districts’ 1,500-space parking lot is scheduled to be completed this summer and will offer charging stations, ground-level retail and gallery space.

Learn more about Houston’s tech and innovation ecosystem.

