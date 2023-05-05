New AI research funding focused on 6 areas





The Biden administration is leveraging $140 million in federal funding to open seven new artificial intelligence labs, the White House announced Thursday. The National Science Foundation, with support from fellow government agencies, directs operations. The Institute will focus on six research topics.

Trustworthy AI is under the University of Maryland-led Institute for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society. An intelligent agent for cybersecurity under the AI ​​Institute for Agent-based Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence and Operation led by the University of California, Santa Barbara. Climate-smart Agriculture and Forestry under the AI ​​Institute for Climate-Land Interactions, Mitigation, Adaptation, Tradeoffs and Economy led by the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Neural and cognitive foundations of AI under the AI ​​Institute for Artificial and Natural Intelligence, led by Columbia University. AI for Decision Making, under the Institute for AI for Social Decision Making, led by Carnegie Mellon University. We are also expanding educational opportunities and enhancing student outcomes under both the AI ​​Institute for Inclusive Intelligent Technology Education, led by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the AI ​​Institute for Educational Excellence, led by the University of Buffalo. AI augmented learning to improve.

The broad goals of these research initiatives are to use AI technology to support human health and development research, support cyber defenses, and support climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Enhancing public-sector-funded research and private-sector collaboration are two of the new commitments the Biden administration will incorporate into evolving technology policies surrounding emerging and critical technology systems.

The massive influx of new funding demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to continuing to innovate in AI and machine learning technologies while mitigating the risks posed by more generative technologies.

The National AI Lab is a key component of the country’s ecosystem of AI innovation, infrastructure, technology, education and partnerships, said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. These laboratories are driving discoveries that ensure our country is at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

Other supporting agencies participating in NSF’s seven new laboratories include: Directorate General of Science and Technology, Department of Homeland Security. Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture; Department of Education, Institute for Educational Sciences; Department of Defense, Office of the Undersecretary for Research and Engineering, etc.

As the federal government devotes more money to multi-agency research efforts, the private sector faces the threat posed by more generative and disruptive AI systems that have made headlines for creating human-like content. We are working hard to deal with

CEOs of several technology companies spearheading AI innovation — Open AI’s Sam Altman, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and Anthropicmet’s Dario Amodei — met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. Biden’s team of senior officials – and the Harris administration – should discuss responsibilities shared between the public and private sectors in creating AI systems designed with safety as a fundamental function. .

Given the role these CEOs and their companies play in the AI ​​innovation ecosystems of the Americas, government officials should emphasize the importance of their leadership, model responsible behavior, and promote responsible innovation and appropriate safety measures. Ensuring guard and people’s rights and safety, the press release said. This includes taking actions consistent with the Biden-Harris administration’s blueprint for his AI Bill of Rights and AI Risk Management Framework.

President Biden briefly attended the conference, emphasizing the need for safe and secure AI systems. His three areas where private sector leaders consulted with the administration were greater transparency with policymakers on the use and design of AI, and verification of system safety and system resilience in the face of cyberattacks. .

Administration officials and CEOs agree that more work is needed to develop and ensure adequate safeguards and protections, and CEOs want Americans to benefit from AI innovation It has pledged to continue its engagement with the administration to do so, the press release read.

