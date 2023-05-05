Google releases statement on support for cross-domain Canonicals





While Google has issued a statement clarifying support for cross-domain canonical link elements (rel=”canonical”), pointing out the limitations of their usage, and trying to use cross-domain canonicals, it is discouraged. .

This week, Google published updates on multiple pages simultaneously, intended to provide guidance on cross-domain canonicals, but instead staggered them, causing confusion as to whether Google supports cross-domain canonicals. rice field.

There are two changes worth noting.

1. Google has clarified its duplicate content guidance for news publishers syndicating content on Google News.

This is new content added to guidance on what to do with syndicated content.

“Tip: If you want to avoid duplication by syndication partners, we don’t recommend canonical link elements because syndicated articles often differ significantly in overall content from the original article.

Instead, partners should use meta tags to block content indexing.

Learn more about the canonical link element.

Avoid Duplication on Your Site If you want to publish the same article on multiple pages on your site, you can use the rel=”canonical” link element.

Learn how to specify canonical.

This update does not represent a policy change, but is intended to provide clearer guidance on how to avoid duplication when syndicating content.

2. Google has also clarified guidance on content that must be blocked from Google News.

Specifically, this change was made for publishers republishing content in its entirety, such as from telecommunications services, in partnership with other publishers or from public domain sources.

The most significant change is the removal of the guidance encouraging publishers to consider using the full version.

The original page contained the following suggestions:

“Consider blocking or normalizing republished content”

The updated guidance suggests:

“Consider blocking republished content”

Also, this part has been modified to remove the suggestion to consider canonical.

This is the original proposal (archive.org snapshot):

“Google News also encourages those who republish material to actively block such content or consider using a canonical. It will allow us to better identify content and properly credit it.”

And this is the updated guidance, missing the suggestion to add canonical.

“Google News also encourages republishers to consider actively blocking this content so that the original content can be better identified and properly credited. .”

Please note that the above pages are guidance and not a policy statement.

That’s why we use the word “consider” in our guidance, which is different from recommending that publishers “must” do something.

Google releases statement on Canonical Link element

Google provided the following statement to Search Engine Journal, clarifying that Google continues to support canonical link elements.

In an email they wrote:

“We support canonical link elements, which are designed primarily for use within sites and should be considered canonical versions of potentially duplicate or near-duplicate pages. self-identify.

Also, while we try to support canonical across domains, we do not recommend canonical if you want to avoid duplication by syndication partners, as pages often differ significantly.

We’ve updated some of our guidance on this to better advise those syndicating content. ”

It is now clear that Google continues to support cross-domain canonical link elements.

It also clarifies that this is not a recommended practice for publishers who want to avoid duplication of content syndication.

