New materials open door to energy-efficient computing





Over the past decade, the demand for computing power has increased exponentially due to the introduction of increasingly complex artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. New energy-efficient hardware designs help meet this demand while reducing computing energy usage, supporting faster processing, and allowing AI training to run on the device itself.

Spin-orbit torque magnetoresistive random access memory (SOT-MRAM) is faster and more efficient than current methods that use electrical charges to store data and require continuous power input to maintain that data. You may be able to store your data in . (Image credit: Shutterstock/raigvi)

In my opinion, we have already moved from the Internet age to the AI ​​age, says Shan Wang, Leland T. Edwards Professor of Engineering at Stanford University. We want to enable AI on Edge training locally on our home computers, phones, or smartwatches for things like heart attack detection and speech recognition. For that you need very fast non-volatile memory.

Wang and his colleagues recently discovered materials that could bring a new type of memory closer to commercialization. In a new paper published in Nature Materials, the researchers show that a thin layer of a metallic compound called magnesium palladium 3 exhibits the properties necessary to promote a form of working memory that stores data in the direction of electron spin. showed that you have Known as spin-orbit torque magnetoresistive random access memory or SOT-MRAM, this method of memory storage uses electrical charges to store data and requires a continuous power input to maintain that data. It may be possible to save data more quickly and efficiently than the method. .

Wang said it provided the basic building blocks for future energy-efficient storage elements. It’s very basic, but groundbreaking.

Utilization of electron spin

SOT-MRAM relies on an intrinsic property of electrons called spin. To understand spin, imagine the electron as a spinning basketball that is balanced on the fingertips of a professional athlete. Because electrons are charged particles, rotation turns them into tiny magnets that are polarized along their axis (in this case, the line extending from the finger balancing the ball). When an electron switches the direction of its spin, it switches the south and north poles of the magnet. Researchers can use a magnetic up-down direction known as the magnetic dipole moment to represent the 1s and 0s that make up the bits and bytes of computer data.

Unconventional z-spin polarization in MnPd3 materials. (Image credit: Wang Group)

In SOT-MRAM, current flowing through one material (SOT layer) produces a specific spin orientation. The motion of these electrons, coupled with their spin orientation, produces a torque that can switch the spin orientation and associated magnetic dipole moment of electrons in adjacent magnetic materials. With the right materials, storing magnetic data is as easy as switching the direction of current in a SOT layer.

However, finding suitable SOT materials is not easy. Due to the way the hardware is designed, data can be stored more densely if the direction of the electron spins is pointing up or down in the z direction. (If you imagine a sandwich on a plate, the x and y directions run along the edges of the bread, and the z direction is the direction you stick a toothpick through the center.) Unfortunately, most materials exhibit electron spin. Polarize in the y direction. Current flows in the x direction.

Conventional materials only generate spins in the y direction, so an external magnetic field is required to switch in the z direction, requiring more energy and space, says Fen Xue, a postdoctoral fellow in Wangs’ lab. said. We would like to be able to achieve this switching without an external magnetic field in order to lower the energy and have a higher density memory.

The researchers found that magnesium palladium 3 had the properties they needed. So this material can generate spins in any direction. Using magnesium palladium 3, the research team was able to demonstrate magnetization switching in both the y and z directions without the need for an external magnetic field. Although not shown in the manuscript, the x-direction magnetization can be switched without an external magnetic field.

It has the same input current as other conventional materials, but now has three directions of spin, says Mahendra DC, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University and lead author of the paper. Magnetization can be controlled in any direction depending on the application.

DC and Wang acknowledge the interdisciplinary and multi-institutional collaboration that has made these advances possible. Her Evgeny Tsymbals lab at the University of Nebraska led the calculations to predict unexpected spin orientations and motions, while Julie Borcherss lab at the National Institute of Standards and Technology led the measurement and modeling efforts on magnesium palladium. Wang says they have revealed a complex microstructure within 3. I really need a village.

Manufacturability

In addition to the symmetry-breaking structure, magnesium palladium 3 has several other properties that make it an excellent candidate for SOT-MRAM applications. For example, it can maintain and maintain its properties through the post-annealing process that electronics must go through.

Post-annealing requires keeping the electronics at 400 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, says DC. This is he one of the challenges of new materials for these devices, and magnesium palladium 3 can handle it.

The magnesium palladium 3 layer is also created using a process called magnetron sputtering. This technology is already used in other aspects of memory storage hardware.

There are no new tools or new techniques required for this kind of material, says Xue. No textured substrate or special conditions for its deposition are required.

The result is a material that not only has new properties to help meet increasing computing requirements, but also fits seamlessly into current manufacturing techniques. The researcher is already working on a prototype of his SOT-MRAM using Magnesium Palladium 3 that will be integrated into real devices.

Current technology hits a wall, says DC. So you need to know what other options you have.

Wang is Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Co-Professor of Electrical Engineering, and member of the Geballe Laboratory of Advanced Materials, Stanford Bio-X, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute. He is affiliated with the Precourt Institute for Energy and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Other Stanford University co-authors on this study include senior research scientist Arturas Vailionis, adjunct professor Wilman Tsai, research consultant Chong Bi, research assistant Xiang Li, and graduate student Yong Deng. Other co-authors are University of Nebraska, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Kaunas Institute of Technology, National Institute of Standards and Technology, University of Arizona, Colorado School of Mining, National Yang Ming Jiaotong University, and Seikei University.

This work was funded by Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC). National Science Foundation; National Research Council; Semiconductor Technology Research Center; National Science and Technology Council, Taiwan. Japan Society for the Promotion of Science KAKENHI; Nakajima Peace Foundation; PMAC for Science Research Promotion Fund; and JST-FOREST. Portions of this work were performed at the Stanford Nano Sharing Facility (SNSF)/Stanford Nanofabrication Facility (SNF).

