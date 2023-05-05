2024 Ford Mustang V-8 Hit by Gas Excise Tax, Prices Rise





As first reported by the Motor Authority, the 2024 Ford Mustang with the optional V-8 will cost more than originally claimed. The GT Coupe starts at $44,090 ($1000 more) and the 500hp Dark Horse starts at $60,895 ($1300 more).

Buyers interested in a revised 5.0-liter Coyote V-8-powered 2024 Ford Mustang will pay at least $1000 more than previously expected. The price hike is a result of the new 7th generation pony car being hit by a gas excise tax that applies to vehicles that don’t meet federal fuel efficiency standards.

Originally, the base MSRP for the manual-equipped Mustang GT Coupe was $43,090, but adding a $1,000 gas excise tax jumps that to $44,090. This also affects the GT Premium Coupe and Convertible models, with starting prices rising to $48,610 and $54,110 respectively.

The Mustang Dark Horse, powered by a beefed-up Coyote V-8 and putting out 500 horsepower to the GT’s 480-486 pony, has an even higher $1300 gas excise tax. This raises the base MSRP of the newly introduced performance model to his $60,895. A Ford spokesperson also told Car & Driver that the base price for the Dark Horse Premium has increased by $1,400 “due to strong demand,” starting at $64,860 now.

Some of Dark Horse’s available options cost more than originally planned. Includes fiber wheels ($500 to $8995). The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to go on sale this summer.

