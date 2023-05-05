5 things scammers expect from Google





Humans are predictable. When you want to know something, you probably google it. Companies (including digital media sites like Lifehacker) are aware of this and often try to manipulate their algorithms by creating content they know matches common searches. The problem is, scammers know this too, and are happy to take advantage of their knowledge of what you are likely to google against you.

We’re not talking about scammers paying for misleading ads on Google Sponsored Results, but that’s also a problem. Instead, these malicious actors abuse commonly searched phrases to provide links to websites that attempt to trick users into scams. Risks are always there, but here are five things to Google especially carefully.

free credit check

Ironically, one of the riskiest search terms actually has the opposite effect as intended when it comes to exposing yourself to scammers. We all legally have the right to see our credit reports for free, and we all know that monitoring our credit reports is a great way to make sure our identities are not in jeopardy. I know, but if you’re not careful, you risk just as much when you google for free credit reports.

Fake credit checking sites ask for a lot of personal information, so you may be tempted to provide it, assuming you need it to receive the report. Instead, you will be providing your personal information to someone who has no financial well-being in mind.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to avoid this risk. You can check your credit once a year at each of the three major consumer reporting companies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com or calling (877) 322-8228 . No google search required. (See here for other ways to get a legitimate free credit report.)

[Company] customer service number

You may need to contact customer service immediately. In a panic, call the first official phone number you can find. The scammers hope it’s actually theirs and that you won’t notice, and that the discreet red flag they left unintentionally is what lets them know the number you’re dialing. is.

Let’s say you’re trying to call your mobile operator, but you accidentally call a scammer. They ask you to text them a security code to verify your identity and you give it to them. will do.

A simple way to avoid this is to avoid blindly dialing the first number that appears in a Google search. Check the source URL and for anything suspicious check the about us or contact us page to make sure it is the official website.

high paying remote jobs

The easy things in life rarely do good for you. This is especially true when we are talking about making money online in 2023. Many job listings are outright scams.

The best advice here is the simplest. If the job sounds too good, it probably is. Watch out for vague job descriptions, posts from months ago, and HR inquiries from free email domains like @gmail.

Free People Finder

Everyone does, but no one wants to admit it. People searching and sneaking around is normal behavior these days, and it’s easier than ever considering the amount of personal information we have can be scattered across the internet. But going to PeopleFinder to get information about someone else can actually reveal too much about you (Peoplefinder.com complaint to the Better Business Bureau).

Luckily, there are free, legal and legal ways to sneak up on people without putting yourself in danger, and if you want to avoid appearing on the People Finder website, you can do that too (somewhat effort is required).

best crypto wallet

It’s only natural that you want to find the safest wallet to keep your valuable cryptocurrency out of the hands of scammers, hackers, and thieves. However, searching with a simple search is exactly what the scammer is looking for, and her SEO skills of the scammer help Trap appear higher in her Google search results.

A simple way to avoid this problem is to find reputable websites that offer reliable advice and follow links to recommended wallets. We encourage you to peruse our recommendations here.

