El Salvador eliminates all taxes on innovation, AI and app programming – Taxes Bitcoin News

El Salvador’s President Naive Bukele enacted a law to eliminate all taxes on innovation, software and app programming, AI, computer and telecommunications hardware manufacturing. The law is expected to boost the country’s technology sector, create more jobs for its citizens and attract foreign investment.

Bukele Signs Law to Boost El Salvador’s Tech Industry

El Salvador’s President Naive Bukele announced Thursday on Twitter:

I signed the Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act, which eliminates all taxes (income, property, capital gains, and import duties) on manufacturing innovation, software and app programming, AI, computer and communication hardware .

Commenting on the new tax law, El Salvador’s Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem said:

Luis Rodriguez, director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) in El Salvador, quoted Diario El Salvador: CABEI is a regional institution established with the purpose of promoting economic integration and balanced economic and social development in Central America.

Eric Chacon, president of the El Salvador Fintech Association, expressed excitement in publications about the bill when it was still being debated in the Legislative Assembly a few weeks ago. He said these were important steps in positioning El Salvador as a technology and innovation hub.

El Salvador’s new tax law has been welcomed by many on social media. Venture capitalist Balaji Srinivasan commented on Twitter: It’s about the world going up and the world going down. And under the leadership of @nayibbukele, El Salvador has entered the world of Ascending. ”

Dr. Rafael Fonseca, Director of Innovation and Transformational Relationships at the Mayo Clinic Campus in Arizona, tweeted:

If you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on in El Salvador, you should. The sound of business moving there gets louder.

In September 2011, El Salvador became the first country to legalize Bitcoin alongside the US dollar. Since then, the country has amassed thousands of her BTC and regularly buys bitcoin for its national treasury.

What do you think of El Salvador’s Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms

An Austrian economics student, Kevin has been an evangelist since he discovered Bitcoin in 2011.

