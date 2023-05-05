Google unveils Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone to open widescreen tablets





Google’s first foldable smartphone and tablet

Google has unveiled its first phablet in true Pixel fashion, the Pixel Fold. Fans of the series will see the familiar sleek aluminum case, triple rear camera and glass-like surface engraved with Google’s G icon. Full specs have yet to be disclosed at the annual developer conference Google I/O on May 10, 2023, but so far, before opening the 7.6-inch tablet, the external screen will be his 5.8 reported to be up to inches.

If you watch the teaser video, display transitions are quick and seamless, with no flicker between switches.If the Pixel Fold followed its predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google could be looking at a Pixel custom-built with Google AI. Install Google Tensor G2, the latest powerful processor in it. The rear camera also shows that Google is using an ultra-wide-angle lens, which could even surpass his 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide-angle, and 48MP telephoto lenses on the 7 series.

The Pixel Fold teaser news and video was announced on May 4, 2023, the same date as the Star Wars Day celebrations. Google paid tribute to Star Wars and commemorated the arrival of the first foldable phone by captioning the post, “May the Fold Be With You.”

Image credit: Google

Pixel Fold’s battery can last up to 72 hours

Glancing at its closed form, Google’s Pixel Fold is as thin as a pencil, even with two screens in place. Smartphone users have shared stories on social media about problems with bloating and cracking screens on other pioneering foldable smartphones, but the same incidents have yet to be seen or experienced with the Pixel Fold. not. The sheen of the aluminum may be hiding a durable hinge, enough to survive the constant pleats if users continue to use the tablet’s shape, but the jury is still out on this one. .

Google may bring its power-saving tech over to the Pixel Fold. In that case, the flip phone supports a battery that allows the phone to run for 24 hours or more. A user can even keep the phone running for up to 72 hours if he clicks on his Pixel’s extreme power saving. At the time of publishing the article, the Pixel 7 Pro had a tag price of $800 for him, and with the new member of the family carrying two screens of his, Google could double his price. there is.

Google Pixel Fold has 3 rear cameras

The Pixel Fold appears to have the same sleek aluminum casing as its predecessor.

phone side view

Google hasn’t disclosed the full specs of the Pixel Fold yet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.designboom.com/technology/google-pixel-fold-first-foldable-phone-widescreen-tablet-05-05-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

