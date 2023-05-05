Long-term growth story supports long-term technical papers





The underlying investment theory is subject to macroeconomic headwinds, such as consumer spending and central bank monetary policy, but disruptive growth and megatrends are alive and well.

These factors, among other things, speak to the viability of long-term investment as the right way to approach transformational growth. They also highlight the potential benefits of avoiding stock picking in favor of more passive approaches such as exchange-traded funds. Enter Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM).

Both Invesco ETFs follow the Nasdaq 100 Index. This is a benchmark with a history that includes innovative growth companies. That tradition continues today, demonstrating that big and mega-cap companies can not only inspire, but also lead technological disruption and innovation.

ETFs are still relevant today as they span across sectors leading disruption, including technology, telecom services, and the consumer cycle. Looked at another way, QQQ and QQQM offer investors passive entry into a variety of compelling long-term growth stories, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and cybersecurity. .

We believe that generative AI will accelerate the adoption of AI and make AI ubiquitous. Machine learning AI is emerging against traditional rule-based AI, that is, AI models that learn from the data you provide them rather than from specific coded rules, he said, BNP Paribas said. increase. This change really started to accelerate around 2010 when low-cost compute and storage, the existence of large data sets, and algorithmic advances within the AI ​​field converged.

Long-term growth of QQQ and QQQM semi-exposure

Another benefit that QQQ and QQQM offer is that ETFs can offer investors exposure to the intersection of different technologies. Semiconductors, for example, underlie a myriad of disruptive segments such as AI, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. The Invesco ETF roster includes over 15 chip stocks.

Semiconductor companies are trying to balance performance and power consumption and face some limitations with respect to Moore’s Law (the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years). Microchips are getting bigger with each generation. This will drive demand for wafers faster than unit demand, which will benefit semiconductor capital equipment and materials companies in the long run, BNP Paribas added.

Bottom line: The long-term growth narrative has long been the catalyst for technology investment thesis, and it remains so today. Also, confirming the long-term usefulness of assets such as QQQ and QQQM is unlikely to change in the future.

As companies cut costs, operate more efficiently, innovate and differentiate, leaders and beneficiaries of digital transformation want superior revenue growth, earnings, cash flow, and revenue over the long-term investment horizon. and continue to believe it will bring returns. BNP Paribas concluded.

For more news, information and analysis, visit the ETF Education Channel.

Opinions and projections expressed herein are Tom Lydon’s personal opinions and may not come to fruition. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy, or a product endorsement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etftrends.com/etf-education-channel/secular-growth-stories-support-long-term-tech-thesis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos