



Qatar Open Innovation (QOI), the flagship program of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Councils, is an investment arm of Qatar’s food and agribusiness sector, Hassad Food, which is a subsidiary of agriculture.

Launched in early 2022, QOI will meet with local businesses in brainstorming workshops to identify challenges and opportunities and issue innovation calls for creative solutions.

After evaluating the submitted offers, QOI will host the winners on a series of visits to lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

Haya al-Ghanim, RDI Program Director at QRDI, said: The program also enables entities to address challenges using advanced and sustainable solutions and methods beyond common means.

Awardees also contribute to their local sector by sharing their knowledge and expertise through training workshops and lectures, enabling local markets to absorb new technologies and operate independently. .

Rzomes promotes efficient agriculture through sustainable farming techniques that promote ecological and economic sustainability. French SMEs responded to extracting value from agricultural by-products by Hassad Food with the aim of reducing food waste and contributing to sustainability.

During the visit, the Rzomes delegation visited Hassad Food to tour the site, install the equipment and train Hassad Food staff in the use of the provided equipment system.

Additionally, the Rzomes delegation met with various Qatari organizations such as the Ministry of Local Government, Baradona, Doha University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Heenat Salma Farm for training sessions and touring various sites for new opportunities. and gave a demo.

Rzomes is one of two entities awarded Hassad Food’s Innovation Partnership. One of them was developed in collaboration with the Kahramaas Creativity, Innovation and Scientific Research Incubator (CIRI).

QRDI’s first-of-its-kind initiative aims to support Qatar’s innovation ecosystem by facilitating innovation partnerships between Qatar’s government agencies and large local companies.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Courtesy of SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/smes/planning/qrdis-qatar-open-innovation-programme-hosts-french-tech-sme-in-doha-htawybpl

