Google I/O 2023 is next week.here’s what i was expecting





Google I/O, Google’s annual developer conference, returns to the Mountain Views Shoreline Amphitheater next week. After 4 years, we will be back to go with it. The kickoff keynote is always jam-packed with information and showcases all the different software projects the company has been working on over the past year.

Update: Google has gone ahead and announced the Pixel Fold on Twitter. The company has taken a good look at its upcoming foldable smartphone from just about every angle, which means all three of his expected hardware has been officially unveiled, including the Pixel 7a and Pixel tablet. To do.

The event, which kicks off on May 10th at 10am PT, will be a great showcase for everything we have in the works for Android 14. The company has definitely missed a step when it comes to the current generative AI land rush. After all these years, could we have predicted that Bing would finally have its moment?

CEO Sundar Pichai has no doubt that the company continues to lead the artificial intelligence world. There was always a fair amount of stuff at the event that mostly focused on practical real-world applications such as mobile his imaging and customer his service handling. But this year, it’s safe to say that the company is going to have a blast with stuff like that.

Hardware, on the other hand, is always a bit of a disappointment at developer conferences. However, after an industry-wide off-year, a ton of rumors are in agreement, indicating that it’s likely to be an unusually consumer electronics-focused keynote. TechCrunch focuses on the last part, so we’ll start our list there.

The Pixel 7a is as sure as a bet. Google has settled on a comfortable release cycle. We will be releasing our flagship product in the fall and the lower-priced device in the spring. The former is designed to be an ideal showcase for modern mobile operating systems and first-party silicon, while the latter maintains as much of its predecessor as possible while making some compromises on price. .

It’s a great system that works well, and Google’s newly focused mobile hardware team has created an amazingly good device at a very reasonable price. Never succumbing to the flood of rumors, the company has gone ahead and announced on Twitter that its next device is set to release on his May 11th. It was Google India that specifically made this announcement. It probably comes as no surprise, as the company is likely to aggressively target the number one smartphone market in the world with this product. The image shows a design very similar to the 7. As has been done in the past, though, it doesn’t come down to actually mentioning the name.

Basically you would expect a 7 with cheaper materials. Rumor has it that the 6.1-inch device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with a 64-megapixel rear camera. The 7s Tensor G2 returns for command performance and may have many software features enabled first.

The Pixel Tablet is definitely coming. Google confirmed the presence of the device at last year’s event, offering a broad 2023 release date and renders alongside the rest of his Pixel lineup as of now. In effect, he has two things that Google is likely to officially announce this year. That’s next week or September or October. I’d be shocked if the company doesn’t get at least a little stage time with its long-awaited (?) re-entry into the category. rice field. I’d be surprised if Google jumped into this space without a fresh edge.

The leak shows a design that effectively turns the system into one giant nesting dock. It’s not entirely original, as Amazon has attempted something similar with its Fire tablet, but it will certainly betray the industry’s wildly popular iPad models.Other rumors include the aforementioned Tensor G2 and 8. Includes GB of RAM.

Folks, this is a wild card. It’s a Pixel Fold. It looks like Google has been laying the groundwork for its own foldable device for years. Here’s what I wrote a few weeks ago:

Here is some important background. First, Google announced foldable screen support for his Android in 2018. Clearly, Samsung was a big partner and recipient at the time. Google wanted Android development to be as frictionless as possible for other his OEMs to explore form factors.

The following year, Google’s foldable patent surfaced. Now, every grown-up here tacitly understands that a patent doesn’t mean a company is working on a product. In the years leading up to it, foldables began to gain momentum, even outside of Samsung’s orbit. In March he filled the halls of MWC and I was really amazed by the number of different models.

The leaked renders show a form factor closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It also appears to share some common design DNA with his recently folded Oppos, which is frankly the right direction. According to EV Leaks, the foldable is 0.5 inches thick when folded and 0.2 inches when unfolded, and weighs 283 grams.

Foldables are no longer peripherals, as my trip to MWC in February proved. It’s true that it’s still prohibitively expensive in most cases, but we’ll soon get to the point where nearly every Android maker will be in this category. So why shouldn’t you use Google?

Other unlikely hardware rumors include a Google/Nest AirTag competitor (the company announced yesterday that it’s working with Apple to create a standard in the category), new Pixel Buds, and a Pixel Watch 2. I have. especially. We didn’t hear much about Nest products last year, but so far we haven’t heard much about rumors of home products.

Android is always the big event at Google I/O for obvious reasons. The beta release gave us a glimpse of some key parts of the mobile operating system. As Frederic pointed out in his March, so far most of the features Google has mentioned are developer-focused, with very few user-facing features exposed. That’s also true for this second preview of his. It mainly focuses on the new security and privacy features that have been added.

Apparently the operating system, internally named Upside Down Cake, is scheduled for a summer release in late July or August. At the top of the list of potential features are better battery life (you can always use one of them), additional accessibility features and privacy/security features. This includes blocking users from installing outdated apps due to malware concerns.

AI will be everywhere. Generative AI (Bard), in particular, is expected to appear in nearly all existing Google consumer software, following Gmail and Docs. Search and the Chrome browser are prime targets here.

It looks like we’ll likely see a preview of the new Wear OS. I don’t think there’s much news about AR/VR, but given that Apple is reportedly gearing up for his June, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t at least get a nod.

The keynote will begin on May 10th at 10:00 AM PT.

