El Salvador lifts innovation tax to boost tech industry





El Salvador Boosts Tech Industry by Eliminating Taxes on Innovation El Salvador will eliminate all taxes on innovation, software and app programming. These include elimination of taxes on income, property, capital gains and import duties. President Naybu Bukele shared the information on his Twitter. .

El Salvador has signed a law eliminating taxes on innovation. The first announcement of the bill he made in March 2023. Nonetheless, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele shared on his Twitter that he signed the law.

I signed the Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act, which eliminates all taxes (income, property, capital gains, and import duties) on technological innovation, software and app programming, AI, computer and communication hardware manufacturing Did. pic.twitter.com/rZtGzPgVzW

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 4, 2023

According to Bukele, the Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentive Act eliminates significant tariffs on income, property, capital gains and innovation. The announcement highlights El Salvador’s stance as a favorable location for technological development.

Bukele also noted that taxes will be removed from the manufacturing of software, app programming, AI, computers and communication hardware.

Introduced in March 2023, the bill was submitted to parliament with the aim of protecting technological development in the country. Now that the bill is enacted, El Salvador is likely to attract tech companies.

In June 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to be recognized as legal tender following the passage of a law introduced by President Naib Bukele. The law aims to promote financial inclusion and boost economic growth in the country.

The move has generated significant interest and controversy, with some pundits praising the potential benefits of adopting a decentralized digital currency and others concerned about the risks and uncertainties associated with Bitcoin. expressed.

Despite criticism, the government of El Salvador has remained committed to its plans and has taken steps to encourage the use of Bitcoin. It is also a model for

The post El Salvador Boosting Tech Industry by Removal Tax Innovations first appeared in Coin Edition.

Watch the original on CoinEdition

