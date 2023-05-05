On May 5th, the Google Doodle celebrates Corky Lee Day.who was he





The May 5 Google Doodle shows a man with glasses holding a camera, a man and a woman holding protest signs, a man wearing a turbine waving a small American flag, and a man standing in front of a locomotive. I’m here. What does this mean?

As part of Google’s celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the United States, the doodle celebrates the life and legacy of photographer and journalist Corky Lee, whose photos represent an Asian Pacific descent often overlooked by the mainstream media. The technology company says it has documented the diversity and nuances of the American community. .

Google added that May 5 was designated as a day to honor Corky Lee’s contributions to the New York community.

Lee was born in Queens, New York on September 5, 1947, to Chinese immigrant parents. As a child, he was captured in his famous photograph of the completed transcontinental railroad, taken by Andrew J. Russell on May 10, 1869, at his summit in Promontory, Utah.

The Chinese workers who helped build the Central Pacific Railroad were not pictured, according to the National Park Service and Google. Lee took note of this before attending Queen’s College to study photography and study history on his own.

Throughout his career, Lee participated in protests, rallies, and demonstrations to capture the struggles of Asian Americans, and photographed a young Chinese American, Peter Yu, who was dragged off by police in 1975. Yew intervened after seeing a 15-year-old boy being beaten by police for alleged traffic violations.

Yu, who was also beaten by police, is seen in a photograph dragged out and with blood on his face, according to a Stanford University exhibit featuring Lee’s work. The protests prompted the streets of Chinatown to be closed and banners hoisted demanding “End all oppression”, “Fight racism” and “End police brutality”.

Reese’s photographs have appeared in Time, The New York Times, The New York Post, and several other publications. Stanford said his work included striking restaurant workers and Sikhs wearing turbans and draping American flags over their shoulders in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Lee ended up going to the Promontory Summit, where he recreated a photo of Russell, this time with descendants of the same Chinese workers, to show that Asian-American history is America’s history.

Lee died of COVID-19 on January 27, 2021. His New York Times obituary said he was determined to rectify history that left out Asian Americans, and cited him calling the railroad reenactment photo an act of photographic justice.

Google said thank you for your dedication to preserving so many Stories. I can’t forget you either.

