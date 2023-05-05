Google Home lighting controls get a long-awaited facelift





Google has made many improvements to the Home app user experience since the redesign was released for public preview last year. This includes look and feel changes and lots of new features. One long-awaited tweak that hasn’t appeared in the app yet is redesigned lighting controls, but that changed with the new Google Home update.

The latest version of the app (v3.1 of the dogfood release) made some changes to how you control your smart home lights, as 9to5Google was the first to notice. One of the most significant changes is that the circular on/off button surrounded by a brightness ring has been replaced with a large pill that doubles as a slider. However, the power icon is gone, suggesting that the light can be turned off by tapping the pill or sliding it to 0%.

Another change is the availability of more color controls. A grid of presets appears below the sliders, and the FAB with the color palette icon displays separate sheets for the temperature picker and color picker. 9to5 says these fine-grained controls have been something people have been wanting for quite some time, and it’s great to see Google finally add them.

Home’s new lighting controls are a huge improvement over the previous version, which offered limited color options. The new update looks more user-friendly and offers more granular control.

Along with redesigned lighting controls, Home got a server-side update and introduced a new notification bell icon in the top-right corner of the Favorites tab, right next to your profile picture. Tapping the new icon opens the Inbox view, which isn’t particularly new. That’s because your inbox now only includes an activity feed that was previously in a dedicated tab on the bottom bar.

however,[アクティビティ]Tabs are still there, but new features have been added. The tab now shows the “History” feed and replaced the previous bell icon with a better one.

The latest tweaks are rolling out in app version 3.0 and later. Available from the official channel of the Home Public Preview program. Alternatively, you can get the updated Home app directly on APK Mirror.

