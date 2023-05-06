Health In Tech Revolutionizes Ohio’s Equally Funded Health Insurance Plan Through Partnership with Ohio PPO Connect





STUART, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Health in Tech, a leading insurtech company enabling disruptive innovation and reimagining self-funded health insurance plans, announced Ohio PPO We are proud to announce our accelerated implementation with Connect, LLC. This strategic partnership is intended to provide groups ranging from her five to her 150 people statewide with innovative, value-based, equal-funded health insurance options.

HIT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health In Tech)

The fully integrated solution offered by the partnership provides a coveted option for brokers and employers looking to control costs while providing quality coverage to their employees. Ohio PPO Connect, LLC, a statewide PPO network of three provider-owned members (Ohio Health Choice, Quality Care Partners, and Ohio State University Health Plan), enables employers/payers to You can benefit from competitive carrier discounts offered. Selection of Participating Hospitals/Physicians/Auxiliary Facilities. And with eDIYBS (Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), Health In Tech’s proprietary technology, and the industry’s fastest underwriting and broker quoting platform, users can create solid offers in just her two minutes.

At a time when employers have multiple work locations or employees are working remotely from home, demand for seamless, cost-effective, and reliable statewide solutions is at an all-time high. Through a strategic partnership between Health In Tech, Stone Mountain Health Plans, and Ohio PPO Connect, LLC, brokers and consultants provide complete funding for self-funded employers with employees throughout Ohio. You will now have access to the PPO network options.

The partnership features a value-based level fund approach and brings to market a unique offering that goes beyond traditional full coverage and level fund health insurance plans. The main benefits of this collaboration are:

A fully integrated solution that provides a single point of contact for all involved individuals.

With eDIYBS (Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), the industry’s fastest underwriting and brokerage quoting platform, and Health In Tech’s proprietary technology, users can create a proposal in just 2 minutes or less.

Excellent ratings due to seamless integration with major stop-loss carriers and implementation for customers.

Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer, Health In Tech, said: Healthcare empowers us to deliver fully integrated solutions with the best possible coverage and care without the headaches and frustration associated with traditional healthcare options. ”

About Health Intec

Health In Tech is a leading insurtech company, delivering disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-financing, making processes better, faster, and better for everyone involved. make it more efficient. For more information, visit healthintech.com/.

About Ohio PPO Connect

Ohio PPO Connect, LLC is a statewide PPO network of three provider-owned members (Ohio Health Choice, Quality Care Partners, and The Ohio State University Health Plan). Ohio PPO Connect provides third-party managers and broker/consultants with a complete PPO network option for self-funded employers with employees throughout Ohio.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-in-tech-revolutionizes-level-funded-health-plans-in-ohio-through-partnership- with-ohio-ppo-connect-301816911.html

SOURCE health in tech

