Decoding brain signals to predict what mice see — ScienceDaily





Is it possible to reconstruct what someone sees based on brain signals alone? not yet. But EPFL researchers have taken a step in that direction by introducing new algorithms to build artificial neural network models that capture brain dynamics with astonishing accuracy.

A new machine learning algorithm rooted in mathematics, called CEBRA (pronounced zebra), learns the hidden structure of neural code.

The information that CEBRA learns from raw neural data can be tested by decoding (a method used for brain-machine interfaces (BMI)) after training, showing that what the mouse sees can be decoded from the model. while watching a movie. However, CEBRA is not limited to visual cortex neurons or brain data. Their work also shows that primate arm movements can be predicted and used to reconstruct the position of rats running freely around an arena. This research is published in Nature.

“This study is just one step towards the theory-backed algorithms needed to enable high-performance BMI in neurotechnology,” said Bertarelli, EPFL’s Chair of Integrated Neuroscience, who is the author of the study. PI Mackenzie Mathis said.

To learn the latent (i.e., hidden) structure of the mouse visual system, CEBRA extracts directly invisible movie frames from brain signals only, after an initial training period of mapping movie features with brain signals. Predictable.

Data used to decode the video were open access through the Allen Institute in Seattle, Washington. Brain signals are constructed by directly measuring brain activity via electrode probes inserted into the visual cortex region of the mouse brain or using genetically modified mice designed to make activated neurons glow green. obtained using an optical probe that During training, CEBRA learns to map brain activity to specific frames. CEBRA works well with less than 1% of neurons in the visual cortex, given that the mouse brain region consists of about 500,000 neurons.

“Specifically, CEBRA is based on contrastive learning, a technique for learning how high-dimensional data can be arranged or embedded in a low-dimensional space called the latent space, so that similar data points are The closer you are to each other, the more different data you get, the further apart the points are,” explains Matisse. “This embedding can be used to infer hidden relationships and structures in the data. Researchers can use measured motion, abstract labels such as ‘rewards’, or sensations such as image color and texture.” We can jointly consider neural data and behavioral labels, including human features. “

“CEBRA outperforms other algorithms in reconstructing synthetic data, which is important for comparing algorithms,” said Steffen Schneider, co-first author of the paper. “Its strength also lies in its ability to combine data across modalities, such as movie features and brain data, which helps limit nuances such as alteration of the data depending on how it was collected.”

“CEBRA’s goal is to reveal the structure of complex systems. And given that the brain is the most complex structure in our universe, the brain is the ultimate test space for CEBRA. It can also give insight into how we process information, and combining data across animals and species is a platform for discovering new principles in neuroscience,” says Mathis. “This algorithm is not limited to neuroscience research as it can be applied to many datasets containing time and joint information, such as animal behavior and gene expression data. The potential for clinical applications is therefore exciting.” “

