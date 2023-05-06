Samsung’s next smartwatch is all about sleep and health tracking





Samsung is doubling down on sleep, fitness and wellness features for its upcoming Galaxy Watch series. The company has hinted that there will be several updates with the new One UI 5 Watch software. This is expected to debut on a watch due for release later this year.

Such additions include a greater focus on Samsung’s sleep coach and more personalized heart rate zones. The One UI 5 Watch update will be available on Samsung’s new watches first, but Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 owners in the US and South Korea can sign up for the update’s beta program this month.

The focus on sleep, wellness, and wellness continues a trend that has existed across the wearables industry for several years, but has become especially prominent in 2022-2023. The latest smartwatches from Apple and Samsung will both include temperature sensors in 2022, and smart ring maker Oura has announced a new suite of sleep-related features. Google’s Fitbit last year added the ability to continuously monitor for potential signs of stress on its Sense 2 smartwatch.

Samsung’s new software displays sleep scores more prominently on the watch’s Sleep Insights screen and makes sleep coaching available on the wrist. Assign animal mascots based on Until an update arrives, this feature will only be accessible from the user’s phone.

The change is part of Samsung’s goal to make sleep data easier to view, said Hon Pak, head of the digital health team for Samsung’s mobile experience business.

“Our users tell us that it’s no longer enough to just tell them what the data is telling them,” Pak said. “They want actionable help and insight.”

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 5 Watch update will change the way the watch displays sleep data.

samsung

When it comes to where sleep tracking is headed in the future, Pak wants to know more about how factors like activity and stress affect a person’s nighttime rest and general health. I believe there is a possibility to learn. He said Samsung is working on some measures around heart rate variability and stress and isn’t ready to discuss it yet.

“I think the first step is to make the interdependencies visible in a way that makes sense,” he said.

Battery life is also an industry-wide hurdle limiting the use of smartwatches as sleep trackers. only lasts for a long time, making it difficult to track sleep consistently. Improving smartwatch battery life is especially important as wearables continuously measure more health metrics in the background. This is the direction the industry will continue to go, Pak said.

A finger scrolling the app screen on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Lexi Savides/CNET

“Health is probably a big reason people buy smartwatches.

One UI 5 Watch update features personalized heart rate zones similar to those offered by Fitbit, support for running and walking in route workout options on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and fall detection enabled by default and other wellness-related updates. I am over 55 years old.

Samsung’s route-tracking enhancements are especially useful, as the current version of the tool only works during hiking and cycling training. My colleague Lexy Savvides of hers speculated in a previous review that walk and run support could come in a future software update of hers.

Watch This: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Full Review

12:32

It also updates Samsung’s SOS feature, making it easier to share your location directly with emergency services and access medical information.

Samsung’s announcement also suggests that some of the smartwatch’s most useful new health features could come through software updates rather than new hardware. It came across when Apple launched a slew of new health features for the Apple Watch as part of its WatchOS 9 update, including new low-power modes, more granular performance metrics, and more comprehensive sleep tracking. Earlier this year, we introduced a new cycle tracking feature that utilizes the Galaxy Watch 5’s temperature sensor.

Adding a new feature like the One UI 5 Watch, even if it’s seemingly trivial, could be important for Samsung to catch up with its rivals. According to Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching tool that leverages data from the Apple Watch, further suggesting that competition in the wearable health tech space is heating up. . Samsung traditionally releases its new Galaxy Watches in his August, but this is probably the time to learn more about software updates and Samsung’s upcoming wearables.

