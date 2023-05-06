Google is losing Warren Buffett-style moat in AI arms race, company engineer says





Warren Buffett’s flock heads to the Midwest this weekend for Berkshire Hathaway’s 59th annual shareholder meeting. In the recent turmoil of the banking industry, investors will look to Oracle of Omaha and his witty right-hand man Charlie Munger for reassurance. Even today, the influence of his two youngsters in his 90s on investor confidence and the market for ideas in economics is evident.

In an internal document titled “We have no moat” released Thursday by the consulting firm Semi-Analysis, Google senior engineer Luke Sernow said one of Buffett’s most famous theories, the economic moat I made that clear when I mentioned Nor does OpenAI. In a document published inside his Google in early April, Sernau said the company is losing artificial intelligence dominance not with his flashy Microsoft-backed OpenAI, but with the company’s launch last November. It claimed to be an open source platform instead of ChatGPT, which has been a smash hit since its release. A large language model published in February, he is like Metas LLaMa.

We’ve been thinking a lot about OpenAI. A third faction was quietly eating our lunch while we were arguing, he wrote. Of course we are talking about open source. To put it bluntly, they are licking us.

Sernau did not respond to Fortunes’ request for comment, nor did Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Technologists argue that it is tied to Buffett’s idea that, like a medieval castle, a successful company must guard its bottom line with a moat that prevents competitors from making credible challenges. Moats can come in the form of size advantages that help reduce costs, patents that protect key innovations, high entry costs for competitors, and even brand recognition. The billionaire details his economic trench theory in his 1999 Fortune article.

The key to investing is not to assess how much an industry will impact society or grow, but to determine the competitive advantage of a particular company and, above all, the sustainability of that advantage. is to A product or service with a wide and sustainable moat around it will reward investors.

For decades, Google’s search engine dominance, brand recognition, and technological prowess have served as a Buffett-style moat, allowing the company to stay ahead of its competitors. But Sernau argued in his internal letter that the trench is drying up as the artificial intelligence arms race heats up.

He explained that within a month of the Metas LLaMa leak, independent researchers had already developed a sophisticated model that could compose emails and post them on social media.

Barriers to entry for training and experimentation have dropped from the total output of a major research institute to one person, one night, and a rugged laptop, he writes. No secret sauce.

Google introduced ChatGPT rival Bard in February, but since its release, the chatbot has been plagued with errors that AI researchers classify as hallucinations. The company said last month it was planning to add Bard to its search engine to compete with Microsoft’s Bing, which currently uses ChatGPT, but so far nothing has happened.

In the letter, Sernau argued that Google shouldn’t put too much effort into competing with ChatGPT. Instead, AI platforms should be open to the public, allowing anyone to use them to create their own applications, and prevent the competition from gaining an edge.

The more tightly controlled the model, he writes, the more attractive open options can be created. Our best hope is to learn from and collaborate with what others are doing outside of Google.

Finally, the engineer argued that consumers would only pay when closed models such as ChatGPT and Google Bard were free, as open-source alternatives were now comparable in quality.

We need to consider where the added value really lies, he writes.

