White House convenes tech CEOs to accuse AI of blame – MeriTalk





The White House this week met with the heads of companies leading the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to share concerns and the importance of ensuring emerging technologies are safe before being deployed to the American public. emphasized.

On May 4, Vice President Kamala Harris, along with other White House officials, met with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic for a candid and constructive discussion about the evolution of AI.

According to a White House press release, the conversation focused on three areas of focus:

The need for companies to be more transparent with policy makers, the public, and others about their AI systems. The importance of being able to assess, validate, and verify the safety, security, and effectiveness of AI systems. The need to ensure that AI systems are protected from malicious actors and attacks.

Mitigating both current and potential risks that AI poses to individuals, societies and national security is essential to realizing the potential benefits from advances in AI, according to a White House press release. is. These include risks to safety, security, human and civil rights, privacy, employment, and democratic values.

The meeting, which was attended by other key federal technology executives at the table, including Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Arati Prabhakar and Commerce Department official Gina Raimondo, emphasized the importance of CEO leadership and committed to responsible behavior. was asked to model , ensure responsible innovation and adequate protection, and take action to protect the rights and safety of people.

According to the White House, it was agreed during the meeting that more work is needed to develop and ensure adequate safeguards and protections, and CEOs are committed to ensuring the country benefits from AI innovation. He pledged to continue engaging with the administration so that it can

President Joe Biden stopped by the conference to point out that AI has great potential and great danger. He went on to tell CEOs: And please let us know what you think is most needed to protect and advance society. This is really, really important.

Our conversation with the CEO is part of a broader and continuing effort by the Biden-Harris administration to foster responsible innovation, and through both the AI ​​Bill of Rights Blueprint and the AI ​​Risk Management Framework, we are making recommendations. includes any document intended to serve as an important tool with Best practices for designing, developing, and using trustworthy AI.

On the morning before his meeting with the CEO, the White House issued a pledge to set AI guardrails, including policy guidance for federal agencies, a $140 million grant to AI research institutions, and an existing public evaluation. We have announced the details of the new actions we are planning. Generative AI system.

Earlier this week, OSTP issued a request for information, including the prevalence, purpose, deployment, and impact of the system, to better understand how private companies are using AI to monitor and manage workers. bottom.

At the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 1, OSTP Director Prabhakar said some very important pieces are happening. To get the kind of governance over AI that is necessary to get this whole story right.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meritalk.com/articles/white-house-convenes-tech-ceos-scolds-on-ai-responsibility/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos