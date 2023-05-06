Cloud Adoption: A Gateway to Transformative Technology





Caption: A cloud computing concept that fits in the palm of your hand. Credit: Shutterstock.

UK military training is an early adopter of the cloud. In contrast to traditional methods of storing training resources in data silos that are accessible only to primary users, the cloud provides an open storage space for these resources. This technology changes how the military operates as a shared infrastructure involving many resources and many users. , anywhere, all at the same time.

GlobalData forecasts that the global cloud services market will reach $768 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.7% between 2021 and 2026. industry. But the cloud is also playing an even bigger role in previously underutilized military training.

The cloud itself is not a final state. It is the gateway to harnessing cutting-edge architectures and technologies that will transform the future of defense, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) in its Cloud Strategy Roadmap published on 2nd February 2023. I’m here.

The cloud is the gateway for militaries to adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and robotics. While these new technologies play a specific role in training systems, AI interprets the data. For example, the cloud underpins everything, allowing users to work seamlessly with nearly unlimited capacity.

This is why the Department of Defense is enthusiastic about embracing the cloud as a way to integrate these cloud-enabled technologies to better operate its IT assets. In its roadmap, the Department of Defense confirmed that it has not yet leveraged the new technology at pace and scale. We’ve been trading out technology innovations too often and not promoting enough integration and commonality.

Hyperscale platforms like the cloud solve this problem, allowing UK military services to share resources and integrate new technologies to provide a competitive military advantage.

military wargames

The British Army has likewise identified what Cloud needs to provide a training culture on land. Since September 2022, the military has partnered with Hadean, a company that creates, curates and delivers connected and immersive experiences.

The company’s Pathfinder contract marks Hades’ first direct commitment to military end-users. This deep tech company applies wargaming tools and emerging technologies to support the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Program (CTTP) by providing a multi-domain cloud platform that simulates real-world and land-based training scenarios. Strengthen.

Nick Brown, head of defense at Hadean Supercomputing, said in an interview with Global Defense Technology that technology has moved to cloud-compatible by default, not exceptions. Online he said the wargaming industry is the driving force behind the commercial gaming community features that the military integrates into their entertainment systems.

However, live and immersive experiences delivered by technologies such as AI and VR require real-world architectures such as the cloud. Integrating cloud-enabled technologies in this way allows end users to incorporate the same enhanced benefits that these technologies have given commercial users. The cloud will therefore enable the military to move these capabilities from civilian or commercial use cases to defense use cases in a much easier, faster, more agile and efficient manner, Brown added.

Caption: A study of the effectiveness of conducting judgment training and using virtual reality to improve judgment. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.

It is at this level that the cloud makes data interoperable. Armies can take data from training exercises and use it for wargames and experiments. This eliminates the need for operators to repurpose that battlegroup exercise. Instead, you can reuse the data to generate the required output for different fields.

But the possibilities for cloud-enabled, immersive, shareable training don’t end there. When all these different parts are connected and accessible via the cloud, this complex computational system becomes the military industrial metaverse. Whether or not it comes to be called the military metaverse, Brown observed, the technology underpinning it is immutable. Focus on solutions rather than

military-industrial relations

Hadeans Solution Focus is what drives commercial industries like the gaming sector to create the technological capabilities that armies need to be competitive in modern warfare. The cloud that powers all devices offers a multitude of solutions to military inefficiencies with interoperable, scalable, and flexible services.

However, the UK aims to build cloud skills into its workforce so that it can successfully maintain industry-provided cloud services. For this reason, a Defense Ministry official said industry partners will continue to work together and employ a mix of civil servant and contract resources to provide his Global Defense Technology with the best possible capabilities to support the UK’s defense. Told.

Digital transformation is easier said than done. Especially for the Department of Defense, digital upskilling has been a perennial failure for them for some time. The issue of digital skills-based development was recently addressed by the Public Accounts Commission (PAC) in its Defense Digital Strategy Report, published Feb. 3. The committee found that the skills needed are diverse and include data analytics, cyber advisory, artificial intelligence, service manager and project delivery skills. Cloud native workers are another important addition to the list.

In the meantime, the Department of Defense should strive to repurpose new technologies and concepts from commercial industries while developing skills campaigns. Now that they’re using open architectures like the cloud, they can do this so their defenses don’t have to die custom-made every iteration, Brown said.

The Department of Defense is creating a framework through which this kind of rapid evolution of technology can find its way back into the system. Defense procurement doesn’t slow things down to the point that something is already obsolete by the time it goes live.something [defence services] We still have to work.

Expansion/reduction of cloud system

Hadean is already moving forward with a cloud architecture with a platform that can grow and shrink to match the needs of military training at the time. This is what makes the Hadeans cloud platform elastically scalable. Therefore, you are not always using your computational resources at their maximum requirements. It’s like expanding and contracting to meet the user’s needs, he said Brown.

This will provide cost savings, energy savings and logistical benefits for the British military. The cloud-his architecture allows users to join the British Army training his resources from anywhere in the world, while at the same time ensuring the appropriate level of training required at the time.

Caption: Pictured is a soldier deployed to Exercise Force Cyber-Spartan. Cybersecurity is an important part of the increasing use of cloud he architecture. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.

If you want to open a gate, burst it to the cloud, exchange data, and then close it again, you can do so without interrupting your activity or risking your data quickly becoming incompatible with other systems. You can, said Brown.

This architecture differs from traditional training systems, which are rigid, siled stockpiles of data. The cloud challenges the accepted norm that everyone should be educated in a classroom. There, you can immerse yourself in much more realistic scenarios using the next step: 21st century cloud-enabled virtual or augmented reality. Regarding teaching men and women in the military, Brown added.

Cross-departmental coordination in the cloud

Despite the cloud’s benefits of making data more seamless, UK military services still face the challenge of centralizing this digital transformation across frontline commands. This was a prominent criticism put forward by the PAC in its report.

The Department of Defense seeks to participate in military operations across land, air, sea, space, and cyber by developing common standards, technical architectures, and methods of work. However, ensuring adherence to these common standards and approaches across the sector is a significant task and is in its early stages, the report said.

A Department of Defense spokesperson speaking to Global Defense Technologies said the challenge was unfazed by the Department of Defense, as part of the Cirrus program, putting in place an organizational structure to ensure proper consistency and governance of the cloud environment. and claimed that the architecture and delivery team were in place. Cloud He ensures that you get the maximum benefit and value from your training environment.

These services, such as Strategic Command and Digital Foundry, use the same digital architecture and services, suggesting that bringing together these command structures might work, but their challenges are technical. Mr. Brown thinks it will.

Their cloud and AI strategy drives it into a single service or industry, [the MoD] There will be a level of coordination at the heart of everything to ensure that the design and application are fit for purpose as they will be adopted across the frontline command, continued Brown.

Without it, you end up producing something that the people it was designed to help you with might not be able to actually use or leverage.

Given this, there may be pressing governance challenges that the UK needs to address in order to harness the power of the cloud more broadly and effectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army-technology.com/features/embracing-the-cloud-the-gateway-to-innovative-technologies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos