Google will reportedly release the Pixel Watch 2 this fall





It may have taken Google years to ship the first Pixel Watch, but it may not have taken them long to announce a sequel. The Pixel Watch 2 will be released this fall alongside the Pixel 8 phone family. Details are scarce, but Google has so far released a new flagship Pixel in October. We introduced the first smartwatch at his I/O last year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it repeats itself at this year’s event.

At least there is plenty of room for improvement. The current Pixel Watch is based on the 2018 Exynos 9110 system-on-chip, which makes it less efficient than the Apple Watch and many Wear OS watches. New SoCs could potentially increase battery life from their designs, not to mention improved performance. Google can borrow health sensors from newer Fitbit devices like the Sense 2. And since there’s only one 41mm case, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a larger model for those who prefer larger watches.

Software can play an important role as well. Pre-release Android 14 code hints Wear OS may use the adaptive Material You color theme found in Android 12 and higher. Google also has yet to enable key health metrics such as oxygen saturation (SpO2) and overnight skin temperature on the existing Pixel Watch. No new hardware required.

Whether the rumors are true or not, we have high hopes for when the Pixel Watch 2 will arrive. Google’s wristwear should be a showcase for growing interest in Wear OS as a whole. A successful follow-up could not only fix the Pixel Watch’s flaws, but also strengthen the efforts of other smartwatch makers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-will-reportedly-release-pixel-watch-2-this-fall-213015367.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos