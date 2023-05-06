Google Doodle honors Asian-American life photographer Corky Lee





Visit Google today and you’ll see an impressive Google Doodle celebrating the life and work of photographer Corky Lee.

In honor of Asia Pacific American Heritage Month, Google is highlighting Lee’s lifelong photography and powerful work. May 5 also holds special significance because in 1988 it was declared “Corky Her Lee Day” in honor of Lee’s achievements and contributions to the New York City community.

A Chinese-American photographer, journalist and activist, Corky Lee was born in 1947 in Queens, New York City, to Chinese immigrant parents. “As a boy, he learned about the transcontinental railroad in social studies class. He was self-taught in photography and attended Queen’s College to study history. I was shocked,” explains Google.

Throughout his life, Lee has captured powerful moments from countless protests and demonstrations. He dedicated his life to representing the efforts of the Asian Pacific American community, including the achievements and struggles of its members.

Americans who visit Google on May 5, 2023 can see a stunning illustration by the late Asian-American photographer Corky Lee. May 5th has been “Corky Lee’s Day” since 1988. This is because photographers have made countless contributions to documenting the achievements and struggles of Asian Americans. Lee died in 2021 at the age of 73. It is believed that he contracted the disease while defending residents of New York City’s Chinatown from a surge of anti-Asian violence that ultimately claimed his life.

One of Lee’s most notable photographs is of a young Chinese-American, Peter Yu, who was dragged off by police in 1975. Yu’s “crime” was intervening to protect his 15-year-old boy who was beaten by police for a suspected traffic violation. Police then assaulted Yu, who was subsequently charged with numerous crimes, including assaulting a police officer.

Lee’s photo of Yu helped spark a response from thousands of Chinatown residents who gathered to protest police brutality. I am still strong and lively.

Throughout his life, Corky Lee’s photographs were published in many publications, including Time Magazine, The New York Times, and The New York Post. He won numerous awards and was the subject of many exhibitions.

ABC 7 in New York wrote: We aim to honor him by Lee and by carrying on his legacy.

Corky Lee passed away in January 2021 at the age of 73 from complications from COVID-19. ABC 7 reports that Lee is suspected of contracting the disease that claimed his life while patrolling Chinatown to protect residents from anti-Asian violence.

Today’s Google Doodle was created with the help of Corky Lee’s brothers John “Johann” Lee and E. Samantha Cheng.

“Ever since I was a child, my parents preached the importance of doing the right thing, simply because it was the right thing to do and it came with an implicit call to action. He had the foresight to give him the name (Lee Young Kuo), which roughly translates to ‘to praise’, ‘to uplift the nation’, and he did. Through his lens, he gave Asian-Americans their history, pride, and dignity, and reminded all Americans of Asia’s contribution to the American national mosaic. It raised not only the subject, but also the national consciousness,” says John “Johann” Lee.

E. Samantha Chen, Founder and Executive Producer of Heritage Series LLC and APA Legacy, added: Through his commitment to raising the visibility and contribution of all Asians to America, his images have become tools to fight racism and prejudice and prove that we are all American. ”

Additional information on Corky Lee’s life, work, and vigilance to bring Asian-American Pacific Islander communities is available in the Google Arts and Culture article.

Google has previously paid homage to the father of photography, Louis Daguerre (2011), street photographer Robert Doisneau (2012), and photography pioneer Anna Atkins in 2015. We’ve honored photographers with special Google Doodles, including a doodle that honors the

Image credit: Google

