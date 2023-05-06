Top Google engineer admits tech giant lags behind in AI arms race





A senior software engineer at Google warns the open source community, where many independent researchers are making rapid and unexpected progress using AI technology, that the internet search leader is losing artificial intelligence’s dominance. I wrote a critique that claimed there was.

Engineer Luke Sernau published the document on Google’s internal system in early April. The document has been shared thousands of times among Google employees in the past few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. On Thursday, the document was released by consulting firm Semianalysis and toured Silicon Valley.

In Sernaus’ analysis, Google’s rivalry with startup OpenAI was a distraction from the rapid development of open source technology. We’ve done a lot of research on OpenAI. Who will cross the next milestone? What will be the next move? he wrote But the uncomfortable truth is that we are not in a position to win this arms race, and neither is OpenAI. While we were arguing, a third faction was quietly eating our lunch. Of course we are talking about open source.

Sernau did not respond to a request for comment.

As advances in generative artificial intelligence accelerate, employees at Google and other tech giants are having lively discussions, both internally and externally, about the technology that is reshaping the industry. Google, in particular, is under pressure as the growing popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has raised concerns that it is losing its dominance in artificial intelligence, an area in which it has long been a leader. .

But Sernau argued that the real threat to Google comes from the open source community. In the open-source community, engineers are rapidly developing models of comparable quality to those of big tech companies, and cheaper to produce. These models are faster, more customizable, and more convenient than Google’s, he said.

No secret sauce. Our best hope is to learn from and collaborate with what others are doing outside of Google. He expressed concern that customers were unwilling to pay for a model with such high-quality technology that was offered for free.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on the content of the post. On a recent earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: Pichai has called for AI regulation in the past and warned that the technology could be very harmful if not deployed carefully.

In February, a large language model created by Meta was published in the open on an open source forum to accelerate advances in generative AI. Known as LLaMA, this model is smaller than the models advertised by Google and OpenAI, making it easier to work with. Researchers must now apply to Meta to access her LLaMA.

Sernau argued that Google would do better by shifting its focus to smaller, more agile models. In the long run, the best models are those that can iterate quickly.

