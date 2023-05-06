Improved consistency of background work on Android





Posted by Sanat Kamal Bahl, Product Manager, Android Frameworks

Since its birth, Android has been designed to be the world’s first open and innovative platform for mobile devices.

Today, Android powers a rich and open ecosystem of devices serving billions of users around the world. The openness of the Android platform enables innovation in new mobile form factors such as foldable phones. This openness also enables smart functions in cars, watches and TVs. This openness presents great opportunities, but with so many unique devices, it can make life difficult for developers. One such challenge we’ve heard from the community relates to limits on foreground services and background work, making it difficult to create apps that work across different device models.

To solve these consistency challenges, we are announcing deeper partnerships with Android hardware manufacturers to ensure that APIs for background work are predictably and consistently supported across the ecosystem. We are pleased to announce that Samsung, representing one of his longest partnerships with Android, is our first partner on this journey.

“To strengthen the Android platform, we expect that our collaboration with Google will result in a unified policy that will bring a more consistent and reliable user experience to Galaxy users. Starting with One UI 6.0, targeting Android 14. Any foreground service for an app with a

As mentioned in the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 blog post, it has the following features:

We believe these changes, along with our expanded partnerships with hardware manufacturers, will make it easier for developers to create apps that work consistently across Android devices.

Try out the new Android 14 APIs and let us know what you think using the Android 14 Issue Tracker. We welcome contributions to the CTS-D test to uncover consistency issues. Finally, if you see a difference in behavior between Android devices, be sure to raise a ticket using goo.gle/devicespecificissue to bring it to our attention.

