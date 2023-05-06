Google announces large screen foldable smartphone “Pixel Fold”





Following a leak last month, Google has officially confirmed the existence of its upcoming Pixel Fold smartphone.

The smartphone will be covered in full detail at next week’s Google I/O event, but until then, Google teased the foldable phone, showing its form factor and design in a short video clip. First saw the news in the teaser video.

No tech specs were revealed in the teaser video, but it’s clear that the unfolded Pixel Fold will be considerably larger, with no noticeable crease in the middle of the unfolded display, indicating a well-executed folding design. It looks like there is Hinges with almost no gaps.

Samsung launched a new folding smartphone category in early 2019 with the Galaxy Fold smartphone. According to Ted Kritsonis’ review of his PetaPixel, there were some growing pains in the early days, and his latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 still lacks impressive camera performance.

Google is the latest smartphone maker to jump into the foldable phone fray. In 2021, Fujifilm designed a foldable smartphone with a stylus pen, and in the same year, Huawei’s Folder Mate X2 pushed the boundaries of photography with his Leica quad-camera array.

Although there are many foldable smartphones on the market these days, the space is still relatively empty and there is plenty of room for innovation.

The Verge recently reported on the rumored specs of the Google Pixel Fold. Leaker Evan Blass claims the Pixel Fold is 5.5 inches (139.7 mm) tall and 3.1 inches (78.7 mm) wide when folded. When unfolded, Blass says he’s 6.2 inches (158.7 mm) wide. The Google Pixel Fold is said to weigh just under 10 ounces (283 grams).

Blass claims the IPX8 waterproof smartphone features a 9.5-megapixel dual-pixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens. He adds that the inner camera (the one you can use when you open the phone) he is 8MP and includes an f/2 lens.

Based on leaked renderings, it appears that the inner camera referenced is a punch-hole design rather than hidden as a hidden camera under the display. It’s hard to tell much from the teaser video, so those interested will have to wait until Google I/O on May 10th to find out more.

That could be a good thing, assuming the Pixel Fold doesn’t have a camera under its display. In his review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Kritsonis described the same 4-megapixel under-display camera as “awful.”

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro smartphone shown here offers excellent image quality thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset. Rumor has it that the Pixel Fold will have the same chip, but it’s not yet known if it will have the same camera module as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Additional leaks suggest the Pixel Fold will run on Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. This is the same one Google introduced to his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones last fall. In his Google Pixel 7 Pro review of his PetaPixel by Kritsonis, he notes that his powerful Tensor G2 helps his Pixel 7 Pro deliver excellent image quality.

It remains to be seen if the Pixel Fold’s rear camera will resemble the awesome rear camera found on the Pixel 7 Pro.

