Proptech startup Zapkey raises funding for growth





Funding amount not disclosed by Zapkey

Previously, in 2022, this startup raised $2 million

Zapkey claims to have attracted more than 8,000 home sellers with its 2,500 local broker network.

Proptech startup Zapkey Technologies has secured an undisclosed funding round led by the DSP Group Office, with participation from existing investors Gruhas Proptech and the DLF Family Office.

This investment will be used to fuel the startup’s growth and innovation. Founded in 2020 by Shubhankar Dongre, Sandeep Reddy and Raja Seetharaman, Zapkey offers an easy and affordable way to buy and sell homes. Last year, the startup raised $2 million from Gruhas Proptech.

We are very excited to have DSP join us at the cap table. As he is one of the strongest names in the Indian financial industry, their access and support will only accelerate growth as it taps into new markets, Shubhankar said.

Zapkey claims to have attracted over 8,000 home sellers to its platform and has a network of 2,500 local brokers.

Commenting on the investment, DSP’s Shuchi Kothari said: In addition to that, the size of the overall market available and the product he market fit achieved over the past year ticked all the boxes.

Zapkey said in a blog that it uses real-time data and market trends to determine property valuations.

Recently, proptech startup PropertyPistol raised INR 45 Cr in a Series A funding round led by ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India, looking to expand.

The market is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2019 to $9.30 billion by 2040, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) India Property Industry Report.

Another report by IMARC Group revealed that India’s property market size will reach $256.8 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, IMARC Group expects the market to reach $780.6 billion by 2028 and show a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2023 and 2028.

Nuclear families, ambitious needs including relocation for employment, higher education, etc. are the factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Recently, Google-backed proptech startup NoBroker announced that it will launch its platform at Centers ONDC, becoming the first proptech platform to join the ONDC network. In March, the startup raised his $5 million from Google in an extended Series E round.

Earlier this year, another proptech startup Landeed raised $8.3 million in a funding round led by Draper Associates, Y Combinator and Bayhouse Capital.

Clicbrics, NestAway, Infra.Market, etc. are some of Zapkeys’ competitors in the market.

