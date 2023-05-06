Exhibits at the MSU Museum highlight “WKAR’s legacy of innovation.” MSUtoday





A new exhibit is opening at the MSU Museum on the Michigan State University campus. “WKAR’s Legacy of Innovation” explores the history of WKAR public media and its service to the Central Michigan and Spartan communities for more than a century.

Broadcast equipment used by WKAR over the decades on display at the MSU Museum

WKAR began broadcasting in 1922 as an AM radio station broadcasting agricultural news and information. It has grown into a powerful media organization that includes WKAR-TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, Radio Reading Service, WKAR Digital Studios and WKAR Family.

“WKAR’s Legacy of Innovation” was curated and designed by students in Curator’s Practice classes at MSU’s museums and cultural institutions in partnership with WKAR, where the station celebrates a century of service.

“For 100 years, students have played a key role in programming and innovation at WKAR, so it’s only natural that MSU students would take the lead in making this exhibit happen,” said Sean Turner, WKAR General Manager. said. “This exhibit is a testament to the strong legacy WKAR has established and serves as an inspiring lens to see the bright future ahead of the station.”

Visitors can find a vintage TV set playing clips from WKAR’s past and a vintage living room with a showcase of broadcast equipment spanning decades. Featured programming from WKAR’s history of innovation includes early sports coverage, music and culture, programming created by and for the Black and Latino community. There’s also a special tribute to WKAR’s long-running high school quiz show, QuizBusters.

Visitors are encouraged to step into a classic phone booth and leave a note of their favorite WKAR memories.

“The MSU Museum is committed to serving as a dynamic hub for collaborative production, facilitating experiential learning at MSU and fostering student success,” said Devon Akmon, Director of the MSU Museum. increase. “By embarking on this journey with our Arts, Cultural Management and Museum Studies programs, we are able to fulfill our mission to advance teaching and learning while also honoring WKAR’s celebration of a century of service. “

Class instructor Suzanne Fischer said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to explore how museums tell stories that matter, by collaborating and learning with campuses and community institutions that have had an impact for more than a century. The extraordinary dedication and involvement of our students during a challenging semester makes this exhibit truly special.”

Emily Nish, a PhD student studying archaeology, said: Most of all, I think this exhibit conveys our excitement for WKAR’s history and the infectious passion and creative spirit WKAR has consistently maintained throughout her 100 years of programming. ”

‘WKAR’s Legacy of Innovation’ runs until July 27, 2023.

WKAR’s service of the century is generously endorsed by the MSU Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy, whose support has made possible the research and creation of many memorabilia.

This story originally appeared on wkar.org.

