AMD’s stock ends week higher as Microsoft AI expectations clear post-earnings loss





Wallace Witkowski

Two positive days sparked by reports of a partnership with Microsoft lead to a positive week, but one analyst said that if the reports are true, AMD’s change “probably won’t be much fundamentally.” No,” he said.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock rebounded on Friday, unwinding sharp losses from Wall Street skepticism after the chipmaker’s earnings report.

AMD shares plunged more than 9% Wednesday as chipmaker optimism for the second half didn’t affect analysts, but AMD (AMD) is reportedly partnering with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Then, on Thursday, the backlash began. Develop in-house chips to handle AI workloads. Microsoft has largely relied on AMD’s rival, his Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), for its data center needs.

After gaining 3.7% on Friday, AMD returned to profitability for the week. Still, at least one of his analysts is optimistic about AMD’s partnership with Microsoft, where he’s already invested billions in OpenAI, the company behind his popular ChatGPT-generated AI. I was still confused.

“Why now? Is this new?” Bernstein analyst Stacey Razgon wrote. “Microsoft has already been reported to be working on: [in-house AI chip] Athena has spent about $2 billion on hundreds of employees since 2019, an article today suggests. ”

“So asking for help now[when AMD’s arrangement is really new]suggests that the effort will be difficult,” Rasgon said. Does “offering support” indicate a semi-custom model rather than a direct sale of silicon? The article suggests that the work is being done on a Microsoft (not AMD) processor, and ” ‘Providing support’ sounds like the typical semi-custom model where the customer pays for development, not only does it cost more, but you get it back when you sell (AMD’s current semi-custom console business That’s why the gross profit margin is so low.”

The semi-custom chip is like the brains behind Microsoft’s Xbox game consoles and Sony Group’s (6758.TO) PlayStation 5, both powered by AMD. They’re now included in the company’s Gaming segment, where first-quarter sales fell nearly 5% from the same period last year to $1.8 billion.

What does this mean for AMD and Nvidia? Rasgon asked.

“For AMD, it’s a boost to the narrative because they’re trying to shift the narrative to AI, but basically probably not much,” Rasgon said, adding that the $80 target price will give AMD’s market performance a boost. It maintains its rating and exceeds Nvidia’s rating. Stocks with a target price of $300. “For Nvidia, please note that captive hyperscale demand is not a new risk and we are not really doing anything. [total addressable market] very big and fast. ”

AMD shares ended the week up 0.5%, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index gained 0.4% thanks to a 2.3% gain on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 ended the week down 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended the week down 0.7%.

In other chip-related news, shares of Microchip Technology (MCHP) fell 1.1% on Friday. The computer component maker reported a slight rise in earnings, and its outlook was in line with Street’s expectations. The same was true for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), but the impact was even more severe. Shares fell 10.4% on Friday after the chip-based electronics component maker reported modest earnings growth and a disappointing outlook for the quarter.

Qualcomm (QCOM) told investors late Wednesday that stocks fell on Thursday as smartphone inventory problems were resolved over the next few quarters after an unexpected inventory backup of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone components. .

Automotive chip supplier NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) outperformed Wall Street expectations late Monday, sending shares higher on Tuesday. Last week, Texas Instruments (TXN), another big supplier to the auto market, said sales to the auto industry remained strong.

And last week, Intel Corp. (INTC) posted its biggest quarterly loss yet, but the stock rose as PC and data center sales beat expectations.

