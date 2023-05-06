Why Four of This Year’s Hall of Fame Inductees Are Inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame : NPR





NPR’s Juana Summers talks to Jon-Paul Dyson of The Strong National Museum of Play about the 2023 Video Game Hall of Fame inductees.

Juana Summers, host:

They are the soundtrack of generations.

(video game music sound bite)

Summers: And this week, the Strong National Museum of Play’s Video Game Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Class of Hall of Fame inductees. Here, it’s John Paul Dyson, who heads the committee, to talk about the highest-scoring games of the year. Inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Welcome to John-Paul Dyson, ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

JON-PAUL DYSON: It’s an honor to speak with you. thank you.

Summers: Okay. So let’s hear a little more about the Video Game Hall of Fame. Games like World Of Warcraft, Super Mario Bros., and of course the classic game Tetris.

(Sound bite of Hirokazu Tanaka’s “A-TYPE”)

Summers: What does it take to be on this list?

Dyson: Four criteria must be met to be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Those are icon status – everyone knows the game. Longevity – Games have been around for a while. geographic reach; and influence. And that’s probably the most important category. And even if all the other factors don’t apply, the game can be successful if it meets that factor. And these are really long-lasting games. It’s not just video games, it’s a game that has shaped a culture in its own right.

SUMMERS: Four new members were inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame this year. Please tell us about the 2023 class.

Dyson: The 2023 class goes beyond video games in terms of where video games were played, when they were played, and most importantly who played them. The oldest was Computer Space, a stand-up arcade game. Then came Barbie Fashion Designer, a groundbreaking PC game especially for girls. Wii Sports drew a lot of people into the game in his mid-2000s, and The Last of Us has been a huge hit ever since it came out a decade before him.

SUMMERS: Actually, I would like to start with The Last of Us. I think many of you know this from the great HBO show of the same title. It is a first-person, story-based game. It’s not that old compared to some other games introduced this year. Why did the Commission choose this game? What’s so special about this particular installment in The Last of Us franchise?

Dyson: It shows this distillation of a lot of the trends in video games in general, but really putting all these elements of play, story and character development together to make the game have this real storytelling. I did it in a way that showed I was there. It wasn’t always prevalent in previous games.

Summers: One of the other games I definitely want to talk about in this year’s class is the 1996 PC game Barbie Fashion Designer.

(Video game soundbite, Barbie fashion designer)

Chris Anthony Lansdowne: (as Barbie) Hello, I’m Barbie. Let’s make fun clothes for me to wear.

(music sound bite)

Summers: And I gotta tell you…that music and Barbie’s voice still takes me back to the 1990s when I used to play that game. It sold over half a million copies in two months and grossed over $120 million in the game’s first year of release. And I’m curious as to why this game stood out. If only I could talk a little bit about gender dynamics here.

Dyson: Yeah. With Barbie Fashion Designer, you can bring the old patterns of doll play into the virtual world, whether it’s a paper doll or a Barbie doll. And there were very few products for girls. So by finding a way to bring software into the toy aisle, Mattel has brought in a whole new generation of gamers.

Summers: Do you have a favorite game? Of all the video games in the Hall of Fame, what is your favorite?

Dyson: I have to admit that the old Oregon Trail was one of my fascinations. And Centipede is still the most fun game ever. Luckily, there is an arcade version of Centipede, so you can play the original here.

Summers: It’s John-Paul Dyson from the Strong National Museum of Play, and he told us about the newest person to be inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame. Hey, thank you so much for talking with us.

Dyson: Nice to meet you.

