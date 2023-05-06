J&J spinoff Kenvue CEO looks to innovation after IPO





Thibaut Mongon, CEO of Kenvue Inc., Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health business, said in an interview with CNBC at his company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 4, 2023. I’m here.

Brendan McDiarmid | Reuters

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon is betting on brand and product innovation to drive growth for his newly spun-out company after making a solid debut on the public market on Thursday.

“Over the next quarter and, frankly, over the next few years, we will continue to look forward to serving our consumers and innovating to find new ways to help them better manage their health. We will continue to do our best,” Mongon told CNBC. In an interview shortly after Kenview shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Related investment news

The company’s shares surged 22% on Thursday to close at $26.90 per share. The stock traded at that level in early trading on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $50 billion.

A Johnson & Johnson spin-out, Kenvue has an extensive portfolio of well-known brands including Band-Aid, Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno and J&J’s eponymous baby powder.

Kenvue’s 10 brands generated over $400 million in sales last year, according to Kenvue’s preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

But Mongon told CNBC that Kenvue’s portfolio of brands has “ample opportunity” to grow.

The company’s product innovation plan includes new science and technology to develop new products that meet consumers’ specific needs in unprecedented ways, Mongon said.

Kenvue has a team of approximately 1,500 R&D professionals who identify new ways to enhance specific products.

Mongon believes product innovation will ultimately make Kenview’s brand “more relevant than ever” to consumers as it better targets their needs. .

“There are no limits to managing your health in a better way, and there are no limits to inventing products and solutions to help you do that,” Mongon told CNBC.

As an example, Mongon cited sunscreens launched under the Neutrogena brand. The company designed the product Neutrogena Invisible to melt into the skin without creating the unpleasant chalky white residue that most sunscreens leave behind, removing the consumer pain points for applying protection. .

As a result, Mongon said the product could reach consumers who may not be using conventional sunscreens on a regular basis.

“That’s our contribution to the world: to provide these consumers with a solution: strong sun protection and great aesthetics,” Mongon said. should start using sunscreen regularly, which we know is very important for their skin.”

The company has announced more than 100 new product innovations each year since 2020, according to its prospectus. Product innovations launched in the past three years account for approximately $1.5 billion in Kenvue’s net sales, the company said in a filing.

Mongon said the company will “continue to push the envelope” to launch new products in the next few years.

brand innovation

According to Mongon, Kenvue will use a “digital-first approach” to deliver a more personalized experience under its brand. This includes new e-commerce and direct-to-consumer services.

For example, the brand Zyrtec has its own allergy prediction app called “AllergyCast.” Zyrtec is a medicine designed to relieve allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing and itching.

Mongon said Kenvue designed the app to help consumers manage their allergies, allowing them to track pollen levels and allergy symptoms. The app can ultimately predict how severe an allergy will be for a given consumer based on their location, weather conditions and history of symptoms.

“You’ll get messages that will help you better understand and manage your symptoms,” Mongon told CNBC. “This is part of the innovation Kenvue is focusing on.”

Kenvue also designed the “SmartCheck” digital otoscope under the brand name Tylenol. Tylenol is a medicine that reduces fever and treats minor aches and pains.

SmartCheck is a personal earscope device and app that turns your smartphone into an otoscope, used to see inside your ears. The app allows users to record a potentially infected child’s eardrum and send it to a healthcare provider or telemedicine service for diagnosis.

However, Kenvue said in its preliminary prospectus that as it continues to expand its service and product offerings through its “digital initiatives,” the company will face potential technical failures, cybersecurity incidents, consumer privacy and data protection concerns, and more. stated that they may be exposed to additional risks.

M&A is inevitable

Asked about potential mergers and acquisitions, Mongon said Kenvue is primarily focused on organic growth.

However, he said the company has not completely ruled out future M&A.

He said Kenuve has a strong track record in identifying the right brands in the market that can positively complement its portfolio.

“Any opportunity that makes sense both strategically and financially, we will take action thanks to our healthy balance sheet,” Mongon said.

Kenvu has recorded total assets of over $27 billion on a public offering basis as of January 1. This includes total debt of approximately $16 billion, excluding the impact of costs related to the public offering.

The company posted about $9 billion in total debt at the beginning of the year.

According to a preliminary prospectus, Kenvue had 2022 revenue of $14.95 billion and net income of $1.46 billion.

Kenvue trades under the stock ticker ‘KVUE’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/05/jj-spinoff-kenvue-ceo-looks-to-innovation-after-ipo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos