Redfall review: A great idea feels unfinished





It’s been several years since Microsoft acquired Bethesda Software. One of his publishers, Megahis, which has a development studio crowned, is Arkane Studios, known for super-popular games from the Dishonored series to 2021’s jaw-dropping Deathloop. His first Microsoft exclusive release under contract heads to Massachusetts for a vampire invasion by Redfall. An open-world loot shooter, the game lets the player choose from four characters with varying mental powers to kill vampires and their human followers.

Redfall finds itself tapping into Arkane’s rich history of providing players with creative ways to confront enemies using both weapons and special abilities. It also takes great inspiration from many multiplayer oriented shooters, including Borderlands and Destiny, with characters that constantly reward loot and experience for destroying enemies and completing objectives. Additionally, there are influences from more tactical shooters such as Gears of War and Far Cry.

The problem is that Redfall doesn’t live up to Arkanes’ own standards, nor does it surpass the way many inspirations do. Despite the two fairly unique open-world maps, they’re pretty lackluster, making early exploration a chore before the advent of fast travel points. It’s a shame because the in-game notes, books, and art style do a really great job at building the world.

Gunfights mixed with psychic powers feel great as the battle between vampires and their gun-toting squire begins. It would be better if the enemy’s artificial intelligence wasn’t primitive. This makes the first few hours of shootouts in single player rather boring. Then there are the various performance issues and game-breaking bugs that currently plague the title at launch.

Redfall is currently out on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC, and has exited its playthrough after being given a Steam Review Code. For those interested in open world vampire hunting action, here are my thoughts after about 15-20 hours of play.

There are hints of greatness in Redfall through a vampire invasion on Massachusetts grounds. However, the open-world loot shooter is bogged down by repetitive gameplay loops that get a little better when played with friends. It feels boring.

Each of the four characters you can choose from is filled with booming personalities that influence your individual approach to gameplay. On the more stealthy side is Jacob Boyer, armed with cloaking abilities and a Raven for scouting enemy positions. To control the crowd, Devinder Dev Crousley can bring out a staff that emits ultraviolet light to turn vampires into ash, and the transporter sends his beacon to instantly teleport away for a quick escape. Alongside his dynamics-inspired robot dog Bribon, Remidera Rosa is a member of the group’s Support Her, a rally that restores health with the ability to create her points or drop C4 charges. .

Finally comes Layla Ellison, best-designed character by the game, who is referred to by the game as a psychotic threat to student debt.She uses a telekinetic umbrella shield to block bullets. And not only can you use elevators to jump even higher, but you can also summon your vampire ex-boyfriend to attack your enemies. This is the one we played during our playthrough because it’s the closest we’ve got to a character with a general attacking style in the game.Ellison and Boyer are from 15 to 20 hours single her player trying to make it through her campaign. Most popular with players Her two others could add various cloud her control and buffering in multiplayer sessions.

Overall the shooting is punchy, sounds good and feels good. Adding power to the mix could lead to a very interesting approach to fighting both vampires and human cult enemies. can lead to exciting moments of For example, an elevator that Ellison can deploy can be used by other characters to jump on enemies or place them at higher vantage points. On the other hand, Lemis’ rally points could be a great way for teams to play more aggressively against a large number of opponents.

Tons of loot, upgrades and customization options

Each of the four characters has a fairly extensive upgrade skill tree that can improve their powers ranging from attacks, health points, ammo capacity, and group buffs. It can lead to interesting character customization.Besides customization options related to gameplay, each character can get various aesthetic changes while playing the campaign.

Redfall handles looting in a very simplistic way, for better or worse. Characters can get buffs via blood valves salvaged from some enemies to buff some stats, but most of the loot revolves around guns: pistols, There are his five conventional types of guns: shotguns, assault rifles, and snipers. Then comes the addition of vampire-centric weaponry, including flare guns, UV lights, and stake launchers.

All of these weapons are level numbered and have different colors depending on their rarity (note that weapons cannot be upgraded or changed). Redfall welcomes you to explore specific gun types. Because many of them have different stat buffs and abilities. Given that weapons can be purchased on dead enemies, near corpses, in vehicles, or in hubs like headquarters, players constantly shift to more powerful weapons in nearly every other mission.

There’s a modern style that lends itself to Redfalls’ advantage in the personality department. Trapping citizens by creating walls of water to block the sun is another thing entirely. It’s a pretentious premise because Redfall isn’t meant to scare players, it just makes them feel like carefree vampire hunters. That thought is reflected in the stylish design of the four playable characters. They all look and sound like they’re having the time of their lives killing vampires.

Despite being a little lifeless, Redfall Island itself has a familiar feel, with some interesting districts and neighborhoods to explore for the first few hours before things start to get old. There’s a second town to explore, featuring a more vertical environment and a thick fog that changes the pace of combat a bit.

One of the best things about presentations is the audio. All the characters have clever quips, and hearing vampires nearby in the dark is pretty eerie.The Jongnic Bontemps soundtrack is also filled with very well-mixed bass.

Startup performance issues and bugs

Before Redfall was published, many gamers were disappointed to learn that Redfall only runs at 30 frames per second on Xbox Series X and S (most modern games these days have smoother gameplay). provides a 60 fps mode that allows Thankfully on PC, on average he was able to put out about 240 frames per second at the maximum setting of 1440p resolution. For some strange reason, such as when entering the character menu, the frame rate can be very low.

As with many games using Unreal Engine 4, there are occasional stuttering issues. Oddly enough, loading screens appear when entering hubs and safehouses, but many missions allow players to enter buildings with no load times. .

The biggest issue with Redfalls at launch is the sheer amount of bugs, ranging from annoying to completely game-breaking. On the hilariously bad side of the spectrum, enemies either stay in one spot with him or glide between other odd behaviors. Then there are issues with texture he popups, slow asset load-ins, etc. Worsening bugs in Redfall could disrupt an already questionable gaming experience.

The game crashed a few times when I accidentally slipped the Caps Lock key. One mission had to be restarted because the prompt to start the conversation to advance the mission was not triggered. Interestingly, there was a moment when the game crashed while fighting a larger underboss vampire. I found the big boss dead.

As mentioned above, Arkane has always had a reputation for delivering quality games at launch. Redfall is shockingly unfinished and buggy at the moment. This is especially disappointing given that the game doesn’t exactly deliver groundbreaking visuals, and even the story cutscenes feature his style of low-budget stills.

Despite the lackluster AI, most of Redfall’s enjoyment revolves around its creative approach to gunfights. Everything else was done before and improved with a variety of inspired loot shooters. Most missions in Redfall involve players collecting items, defeating certain enemies, or activating some sort of end-of-mission switch.

This allows you to get the mission, make sure your character is ready, reach point A and return to the hub, or reach point B (and sometimes C) and then return to the hub in various ways. Shoot a set of vampires and enemies. There is also one mission with the player looking for rabbits that involves going to a church just to get a note of the actual location.

In addition to the main campaign, players will be able to explore new challenges such as finding safehouses and accompanying missions, and destroying vampire lairs that function like raids in Destiny before becoming something akin to Gears 5s escape mode. There are other activities you can participate in. Redfall also artificially lengthens the game by forcing the player to fight several powered-up underboss vampires to open a large boss door. It would have been nice if those moments had remained optional as originally suggested in the early moments of the game. , is considered a poor imitation of core design inspiration.

I have problems with both singleplayer and multiplayer

Redfall has some issues, whether it’s single-player or multiplayer. The game is always online. This means users cannot pause the game while in the open world without exposing themselves to attack. This is an odd design choice, as multiplayer must start from the home screen, and drop-in he has no entry. As mentioned earlier, exploring the world before reaching the various fast travel points is a rather boring experience as everything is lifeless.

Multiplayer features cross-play on PC and Xbox, but no cross-progression on Steam and Xbox Live. A strange decision for a game of its nature, Redfall also lacks matchmaking, which doesn’t help the online community it’s trying to build. This means the player has to check their friends list or give out a digital smoke signal. For a game built around multiplayer, the execution feels completely off. What’s worse is that co-op missions only take over the host’s campaign progress. must begin with the progress of

There is a lot of personality behind Redfall. It’s a shame the game’s mechanics and design can’t live up to its stylistic vision and premise, and at launch Redfall feels unprepared for his prime time. Beyond questionable decisions in both single-player and multiplayer, the amount of bugs in what was supposed to be a first-party showcase is staggering.

If Microsoft is trying to get more people on board with Xbox Game Pass, Redfall isn’t. At this point, like other broken releases like Cyberpunk 2077, Sea of ​​Thieves, and No Mans Sky, time will tell if this game is salvageable. Existing Game Pass members can give it a try, but it’s not worth the standalone $70 price right now. Those looking for fun co-op loot shooter action might want to try something like Destiny 2, Back 4 Blood, or the recent Borderlands entry.

