SkyTrak+ upgrades the camera system, increases the processing speed of consumer launch monitors, and enhances the user experience.Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





SkyTrak’s original consumer-friendly launch monitor is upgraded with the new SkyTrak+. It boasts enhanced processing and accuracy while maintaining a relatively affordable starting price of under $3,000.

Enhancing the refinement of the new unit is a dual camera for increased precision and versatility for outdoor use on driving range mats. There’s also a new Dual Doppler Radar feature to better see certain club data readings. Combining the two allows us to more accurately predict ball spin on each shot.

SkyTrak+ features a new internal processor that allows the system to display shot results on screen more quickly after the ball is hit. Similarly, the detectable hit area is 40% larger and can be used more efficiently, providing a wider range of shot types.

We’ve also improved the SkyTrak Shot Optimizer and Shot Score features, both powered by a new database of millions of shots. The Shot Optimizer feature basically sets the optimal flight for each club in your bag and compares how each strike measures against those optimal criteria. This new feature provides an objective way to measure progress and improvement by measuring results against a database of millions of golf shots. The Shot Score feature determines the expected distance of a club based on the user’s propensity and provides a comparative score for performance compared to other golfers of various skill levels. Simply put, this is a sort of objective analysis of potential scores for 18 holes, allowing you to see how your current hits align with your performance goals.

SkyTrak+ does not require special stickers or proprietary golf balls.

The development of SkyTrak+ is one of the first results of last year’s purchase of SkyTraks by GOLFTEC, a leading golf instruction and improvement training company with over 900 coaches in over 230 locations worldwide. GOLFTEC co-founder and CEO Joe Assell said the acquisition will bring his two companies together to understand how data and personalized coaching can truly accelerate an individual’s golf journey. will be integrated. Looking to the future, we are excited to work with our parent company, GDO, to deliver an improvement experience beyond the traditional His GOLFTEC Training Bay, empowering people everywhere to improve with his GOLFTEC. ”

SkyTrak+ improvements may extend beyond hardware. A new partnership with GOLFTEC and its learning platform, which offers deeper interaction with individual users, will be revealed as SkyTrak+ expands its simulator program. SkyTrak+ now has access to over 100,000 simulated courses including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Bandon Dunes, Torrey Pines (South) and more.

SkyTrak+ will be available in late May starting at $2,995.

