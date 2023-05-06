Will investors pay for SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket?: NPR





The SpaceX Starship takes off from the launch pad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, April 20, 2023. Four minutes into the flight, he exploded in the Gulf of Mexico. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images .

When SpaceX’s newest rocket, the Starship, launched last month, employees cheered as they watched a video feed. They continued to cheer as one of her engines seemed to explode seconds into flight, causing her to somersault and out of control, shattering the concrete slab under the launch pad, Crashed over the Gulf of Mexico.

None of that was included in Starship’s original flight plan, which was to land in the Pacific Ocean. But no one seemed to mind that the rocket arrived just 40 miles away from the company’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

A SpaceX announcer said shortly after the rocket broke apart, “Everyone here is absolutely stoked to get off the pad and make it this far on the test flight.”

Starship is a radically different kind of rocket, and no one really expected it to work perfectly on the first try, said Jonathan Astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who tracks the space business. McDowell says.

“The entire Starship is a very different design than anything that has been done before,” he says.

But it also means SpaceX will likely have to launch multiple prototypes at great expense to make it work, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said last week. He later took to Twitter to say that the company will spend about $2 billion this year alone on rocket development alone.

McDowell and other analysts who keep an eye on the space industry say the spacecraft’s success hinges on whether SpaceX has the cash to continue its development. “Money is everything.”

fly me to the moon

Starship is a mechanical stainless steel beast. At about 400 feet tall, it’s bigger than the Saturn V rocket that carried the Apollo astronauts to the moon. His 33 engines in the first stage produced more thrust than any other rocket. It uses unconventional materials and fuels with the goal of becoming a cheap, fully reusable rocket that could one day transport people to another world.

All things considered, the results of the first test were “more or less what I expected,” Elon Musk said in a Twitter event on April 29.

The starship exploded as it fell to Earth. Experts believe SpaceX will need to destroy several prototypes before the rocket can work. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images .

Musk’s ambitions for Starship are immense. He has always said he wants to bring humans to Mars, and the Starship is the vehicle he believes will finally achieve that goal. “We will solve the remaining problems, put it in orbit, make it reusable, which means that here is the true path for humans to reach Mars,” he says.

But at a time when many tech companies are laying off employees, SpaceX making humans an interplanetary species is a big deal. And that’s not the company’s only costly project. SpaceX is also building an expensive satellite Internet service called Starlink. Starlink requires thousands of satellites orbiting the earth to maintain Internet service quickly. About half of the company’s launches in 2022 will orbit hundreds of Starlink satellites.

Since SpaceX is a private company, its financials aren’t disclosed, but most analysts agree. We are currently in the red between building the Starlink network and preparing to visit Mars.

Chris Quilty, founder of Quilty Space, a company that tracks the space industry, said:

SpaceX makes money by launching commercial and government satellites on existing rockets and is starting to make money from Starlink as well. But Quilty and other analysts believe Starship and Starlink will keep the company in the red for some time.

interplanetary economics

“I think it will be a challenge for them until Starship flies, development costs go down, they generate revenue instead of spending cash, and they start putting new Starlink satellites into orbit,” he says.

That would be a problem for most space launch companies, but not SpaceX. Valuations put him at nearly $140 billion, making him one of the nation’s largest private companies. And investors are lining up to fund its bold vision and big projects.

The rocket was so powerful that it threw chunks of concrete off the launch pad. The pad needs to be rebuilt and environmental groups are suing because of the size of the debris field. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images .

“SpaceX has been raising money consistently, and it looks like they can raise a good amount even in this more constrained environment,” said Carissa Christensen, CEO of analytics and engineering firm BryceTech.

In addition to private investment, SpaceX won a nearly $4 billion contract from NASA to develop Starship into a lander capable of landing astronauts on the moon. That funding should help keep the project moving forward.

Lori Garver, former NASA Deputy Administrator and author of the forthcoming book Escaping Gravity, said of NASA’s relationship with commercial space companies: “I think these generous funds will help them through the testing program.”

Even after Starship is built, SpaceX will need to find other companies willing to buy Mega Rocket vehicles, Christensen added. We can put more than 100 tons into orbit, but most satellites are much smaller. Rather than sharing Starships with other payloads, many companies can carry their payloads to their desired orbits in smaller rockets.

space x youtube

“Who does Starship serve? I think that’s the question,” she says.

Some take a more optimistic view. If Starship does well, SpaceX will be able to launch Starlink satellites cheaply, allowing more companies to develop new space business models, says a Harvard Business School researcher and space tracker. Brendan Rosseau says “I think it will take a while,” he says, but he believes companies will find ways to take advantage of Starship’s vast launch capacity. We are planning huge satellites and other projects that require huge cargo compartments. “I think we’re seeing the market start to adapt,” he said.

SpaceX did not respond to NPR’s request for comment on Starship’s funding plans, but Elon Musk told the audience at a briefing that, for now, the company’s existing investments and government contracts are enough to keep the program going. “We don’t anticipate needing to raise any money,” he said when asked by Reuters.

But Starship will take several years to hit the market and will likely require additional funding, said analyst Chris Quilty. Given the problems in the tech sector, it makes sense that SpaceX would try to reach out with its existing cash. “SpaceX is probably betting that the market will get better next year,” he said. But that strategy comes with risks. If the economy goes into a prolonged recession, “they could be out of cash and off the runway,” warns Quilty.

