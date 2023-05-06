



This article explains everything you need to know about data validation in Google Sheets, with examples.

A demonstration sheet was created for these examples. Click the link below to follow us.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17qQWyxECJnu9RZ8sjpL5ncmSqRLKDnFUGLsuYSb6yfo/edit?usp=sharing

Data validation in Google Sheets

Data validation allows you to control and restrict the data that users can enter. This Google Sheets feature helps improve the accuracy and functionality of Sheets intended for use by others.

Constraints can be applied to various input types and can be used to ensure that the entered data matches the set criteria.

The example below demonstrates how to use Data Validation in Google Sheets, including input text and numeric limits. It also shows how to create a dropdown list using data validation.

How to use Google Sheets Data Validation

Data validation is a very easy feature to use.

1. Select individual cells or cell ranges

You can also click an empty cell to select it, or click and drag the desired cell to highlight and select a range of cells.

For this example, select the cell range C4:C9.

2.[データ]>[データ検証]Choose

from the File menu[データ]to generate a drop-down menu and from this menu select[データ検証]Choose.

3.[データ検証ルール]from the menu[ルールの追加]Choose.

[データ検証ルール]A menu will appear on the right and from this window[+ ルールの追加]Choose.

4. Set standards for data validation

a set of options[データ検証ルール]now appear in the menu

Expand the drop-down menu in the Condition section and select the condition to apply to validate the data. Depending on your criteria, you can enter different parameters.

Five.[完了]Click to apply data validation.

with conditions and parameters[完了]Click to apply the condition, and data validation will be applied to the previously selected data range.

How to set numeric limits in Google Sheets using Data Validation

This example shows how to set numeric limits in Google Sheets using the handy Data Validation feature. Now apply data validation to warn for numbers less than 20 (<).

1. Select a cell or range of cells

Select the cell or cell range to apply data validation.

For this example, select the cell range G5:G10.

2.[データ]>[データ検証]Click , then[+ルールを追加]Click.

From the File menu at the top of the screen[データ]Click and from the drop-down menu[データ検証]Click.

Displayed[データ検証ルール]From the menu,[+ ルールの追加]Choose.

3.[条件]from the drop-down menu[より大きい]Choose.

[条件]Expand the drop-down menu and[より大きい]Select an option. This is specific to enforcing a limit of less than a certain number. Select the relevant option if data validation should be applied to specify limits greater than or equal to numbers.

We are applying data validation to limit numbers less than 20, so choose the larger option.

4. Select an action for invalid data and click[完了]Click.

[データが無効な場合]From the section, select options to run if data validation is not within the defined limits.

Show warning: Allow input, but display a warning message.

Reject Input: Disallows input and clears text if restrictions are disabled.

In this example, we check the option to show warnings.

ALT: Data Validation in Google Sheets

After this,[完了]to see the results.

How to create a dropdown list using data validation in google sheets

You can use data validation to create dropdown lists in Google Sheets. This is very useful for allowing very specific input. In this example, we create a drop-down list of people’s hair colors.

1. Select an empty cell or range of cells

Highlight the cell or range of cells to which you want to apply data validation.

This example highlights the cell range D23:D28.

2.[データ],[データ検証], then select next,[+ ルールの追加]Choose

From the File menu at the top of the display[データ]then click[データの検証]Click.

Then from the data validation options menu that appears on the right side of the screen,[+ルールの追加]Click.

3. Select the dropdown from Criteria and enter the parameters.

[基準]in the section[ドロップダウン]Make sure the option is selected. A list will appear below. Complete the list with your chosen parameters. You can also choose a color to apply to the list when a particular option is selected.

In this example, we will enter 5 different hair colors and assign a corresponding color to each.

Four.[完了]and test the result

Once you have selected your parameters and conditions, the green[完了]Click the button. Dropdown lists can now be tested by clicking the relevant cell to view the list values.

Clicking on a cell in the previously selected range of cells now applies the values ​​from the list as you can see in this example. You can enter a value in a cell by simply clicking on the value.

Use Google Sheets to set text length limits using data validation

You can also limit the length of text entered in Google Sheets. Here’s how:

1. Select a cell or range of cells

Select the cell or cell range to apply data validation.

For this example, select the cell range D5:D10.

2.[データ]from the menu[データ検証]and select[+ ルールの追加]Choose.

from the File menu[データ]and from the dropdown menu select[データの検証]Choose.

on the right side of the display[データ検証ルール]A menu appears.[+ ルールを追加]Click the button.

3. Select Custom formula is from the Criteria menu.

Expand the drop-down menu under the Criteria heading, scroll to the bottom, and select the Custom formula is option.

4. Enter the formula =LEN(First_Cell)

In the Criteria input box, enter the formula in the following format:

=LEN(first cell)

Formula breakdown:

=LEN: tells the program to count the length of the input.

First_Cell: This is the first cell of the selected range

<: less than operator (<) defines the text needs to be below a defined text range, to set a minimum input text limit simply use the greater than (>) operator.

Text_Length: A predefined amount that sets the entered limit.

In this example, use the following formula to display a data validation warning when you enter more than 7 characters of text. The formula to achieve this is:

= only (D5) < 7

5. Press Done to apply data validation

After entering the formula,[完了]Click the button. Data validation rules are applied to the previously selected range of cells.

As you can see in the example, any cell containing text longer than 7 characters will display an error message.

