2024 Ford Mustang Quality Review Will Cause Plant Downtime, UAW Job Cuts

Ford Motor Co. has cut work shifts for UAW members at its Flat Rock assembly plant in the process of launching the all-new classic 2024 Mustang, the Detroit Free Press has learned.

Ford will cut production the week of April 24, with the plant shutting down the week of May 1 and shutting down again the week of May 8, Ford spokeswoman Kelly Velker confirmed Friday. bottom.

Free Press was told by a member of the factory’s launch team that the 2024 model year buildout will be finished in early April, with a final quality review being a particular focus.

Body panel fitting issues Electrical issues with engineering V-8 engine valve issues

In response to an email from Free Press outlining the areas of interest above, Fölker did not comment on specific elements of the review. We promise to manufacture vehicles with the quality that we deserve, and we will take appropriate actions to fulfill this promise.”

Felker noted that the company has changed its vehicle launch process to focus on quality. This means scrutinizing every manufacturing detail rather than delaying the vehicle release and risking delivering a vehicle that may eventually be recalled. We spend billions of dollars on warranty repairs each year, far more than our competitors. These costs erode profits. Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear that improving quality is his number one priority.

UAW members of Flat Rock have asked not to use their names because they are not authorized to speak to the news media and fear reprisals for their work.The company is working to remedy issues unrelated to assembly operations. .

Ken Tomarak, chairman of UAW Union Local 3000’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, declined to comment to Free Press. He forwarded the inquiry to Ford.

Earlier this year, Ford suspended production of the F-150 Lightning for five weeks after a February 4 battery fire on its Dearborn lot. As a result, the company recalled 18 pickup trucks, worked to identify the problem, and said its battery supplier had addressed the concern.

Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or contact [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid.

