Canadian Conference Board and MaRS Launch New Innovation Group as Canada’s Ecosystem Slows to Grow





Despite new federal programs, Canada’s innovation sector has not picked up the pace.

The Canadian Council of Congress (CBoC) has created a new organization aimed at driving innovation in the country.

Dubbed the Canadian Center for Innovation Economy (CCIE), the group brings together Canada’s innovation hubs, institutions, entrepreneurs, government, corporate partners and investors to explore the key issues facing the innovation community. . It was created in partnership with the MaRS Discovery District and the Innovation Economy Council, a coalition of technology sector leaders created by MaRS and 12 partner organizations.

BetaKit reached out to the CBoC to inquire about details of the center’s operations, its funding sources, and dedicated resources.

CCIE develops insights that help Canadian innovators bring their ideas to market.

When it comes to innovation, the CBoC found that Canada is lagging behind. The new center aims to address the paradox of innovation in Canada, as the Canadian workforce and research are unable to achieve long-term success.

CBoC is a non-profit think tank that specializes in researching and analyzing economic trends, organizational performance, and public policy issues. In its Innovation Report Card, the CBoC ranked Canada 11th out of 16 countries, giving it a C rating in its 2021 report. It also reported that Canada ranked high in ambition but lags in the areas of research and development, labor productivity, patents and venture capital.

Canada has maintained a C grade on the Innovation Report Card for some time, and has earned the same grade since at least 2015. This reflects the wide-ranging challenges that the country’s innovation economy has faced over the decades.

The federal government has initiated a number of initiatives over the years to spur sustained growth in Canada compared to the rest of the world’s developing world. This includes the formation of a new innovation agency, the Canadian Innovation Corporation, and its five global innovation clusters. Despite these programs, the growth of Canada’s innovation ecosystem has not picked up pace.

This new center by CBoC and its partners will work with members to improve innovation in Canada by assessing critical pain points, especially in intellectual property, R&D, bureaucracy, talent and skills gaps .

Bringing together Canada’s innovation hubs, institutions, entrepreneurs, government, corporate partners and investors to explore key issues facing the innovation community and provide data-driven insights to stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem. says.

CBoC President and CEO Susan Black says the number of challenges facing entrepreneurs and business leaders in Canada is increasing. She said the new center will develop insights to help Canadian innovators bring their ideas to market.

Since its inception in 1954, the CBoC has established many research centers. In addition to CCIE, we have opened hubs for Canada’s economy, immigration, health, human resources, indigenous peoples and northern communities.

MaRS CEO Yung Wu says the innovation economy is one of Canada’s most important growth pillars. He added that CCIE will bring together unique strengths in this area and chart a path for Canada to create a global competitive advantage in knowledge-based industries.

Featured image courtesy of the Canadian Congress Committee.

