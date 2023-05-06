Black Tech Street joins the White House to test AI at Def Con 31





Greenwood District – As the explosive innovation in artificial technology continues to accelerate (ChatGPT, Midjourney, etc.), the White House has nominated the son of the historic Greenwood District to participate in a national AI testing event.

SeedAI, Wilson Center, and other partners join the White House in the AI ​​Village’s largest-ever AI Red Team exercise at DEF CON 31.

Tyrance Billingsley II created Black Tech Street following the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. That’s when a white mob destroyed the original Black Wall Street and he destroyed over 300 black men, women and children.

“We are very pleased to have Black Tech Street participating in this historic event,” said Billingsley II.

Tyrance Billingsley II. Photo credit: Black Tech Street

Determined to elevate the efforts of entrepreneurs rebuilding their communities, Black Tech Street is reimagining how black communities create intergenerational wealth.

“Artificial intelligence will have limitless social and economic impact. If Black Wall Street wants to remain at the forefront of global innovation in the 21st century, the Greenwood community must move forward in this area.” He said.

From Greenwood and Archer Streets to Pennsylvania Avenues in the capital, Black Tech Street participates in SeedAI, Wilson Center Science and Technology Innovation Program (STIP), AI Village, Human Intelligence, AVID, Houston Community College and the Congressional App. Host thousands of hackers and students at DEF CON 31 and challenge them to test AI models from Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability.

We’ve stepped into an AI-driven world where winter is over. Austin Carson, founder and president of SeedAI, says current technological advances are unparalleled in the speed, scale, and transmission of personal power.

Tech leaders warn of potential dangers

The National Science Foundation’s Directorate of Computer and Information Science and Engineering (NSF CISE) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will also participate. This event takes place when some tech leader speaks out about the dangers of his AI.

Jeffrey Hinton, the so-called “godfather of AI,” recently stepped down from his role at Google to allow him to speak out more freely about the technology’s potential dangers, according to the Associated Press.

AI model testing and red teaming are key elements in effectively managing technology risk,” said Alathi Prabhakar, Assistant to the President for Biden and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“We applaud SeedAI, AI Village, Humane Intelligence, AI Vulnerability Database, Wilson Center Science and Technology Innovation Program and their community partners Houston Community College and Black Tech Street for helping organize this effort. I will send

The Congressional AI Caucus and the Senate AI Caucus are collaborating on this initiative as part of their Introductory AI series, and the exercise will be adapted into a program for a national network of policymakers and community partners.

