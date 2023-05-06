UK Antitrust Office Now Pursuing Big Tech’s AI Model





Getty Images/Yuichiro Chino

Just a week after Microsoft blocked an attempt to pay $68.7 billion to video game maker Activision Blizzard, the UK’s antitrust agency, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), announced it would begin a review of the UK’s artificial intelligence situation. Did.

These include very popular generative AI models such as Nvidia’s Clara, Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Open AI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E, and proprietary LLMs such as Google’s Bard.

And how I quickly launched my Etsy business using ChatGPT and AI art tools

“This first review will focus on the issues that the CMA is best suited to address. What are the implications for developing AI-based models for competition and consumer protection?” CMA Supreme Managing Director Sarah Cardell said in a statement:

The CMA asks stakeholders to submit their submissions for consideration by June 2, 2023. After compiling and analyzing all relevant documents, the CMA will publish his September 2023 report detailing the findings.

Also, how to use the new Bing (and how it differs from ChatGPT)

CMA Chief Cardell said: “We want UK businesses and consumers to have easy access to the potential benefits of this innovative technology, while people are protected from false or misleading information. is important,” he added.

AI that creates chaos and miracles

The UK, and the rest of the world, are engrossed in a never-ending development that demonstrates the power of AI models like ChatGPT. ChatGPT was developed by his OpenAI, a US company among others.

And Stability.ai Founder Says Why Open Source Is Essential To Alleviating Fears Of AI

ChatGPT has become an overnight star among users worldwide due to its ability to deliver a dizzying array of information in spooky, human-like conversations. This is possible because OpenAI has trained its algorithms on 300 billion words contained in text databases on the Internet.

AI can be used to great effect in nearly every area imaginable, including cancer detection, autonomous vehicles, and gene therapy, to name a few. But ChatGPT has also been criticized for its inherent racial, gender, and age biases, and its tendency to make things up when asked specific questions it doesn’t know the answer to.

AI is also putting thousands of jobs at risk. Earlier this week, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said that in the next few years he will not hire anyone he thinks will be replaced by AI, and that number could be as high as 7,800 roles. I’m guessing.

Generative AI is also changing career paths in technology.What you need to know

Education technology company Chegg has shed a staggering 50% of its market cap this week as it appears to be superseded by ChatGPT. He seems to be wondering among users why they should pay $15 a month for a course solution when they can get it for free.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs believes that as many as 300 million jobs could be lost in the next few years due to AI automation, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the UK started to act.

Artists and musicians are also featured. The internet is flooded with AI versions of major artists covering songs by other major artists, and the legal implications of copyright infringement are still unexplained.

However, the CMA says copyright and intellectual property litigation are outside its scope. The same is true for online safety, data protection, security and more.

Also: This new tech could blow GPT-4 and more

This is because the UK government has previously announced that AI responsibilities will be shared between human rights, health and safety and competition regulators, rather than building them specifically for the technology.

A white paper published in March called on regulators, including the CMA, to consider how innovative development and deployment of AI can be measured against five broad principles. Governance; and Contention and Redemption.”

Uncle Sam Takes Action

Not surprisingly, these are the very same issues that have driven the U.S. government to action, which has dominated the eye of the AI ​​storm.

Also: How to use Midjourney to generate great images

Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior officials are CEOs of major AI development companies this week, including OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT), Microsoft (OpenAI investor), Alphabet (parent company of Google and its AI progeny Bard), and Anthropic. I will meet with Discuss the future roadmap for responsible AI development, including AI.

It also announced plans to conduct public evaluations of all major AI-generating systems in widespread use. These will be conducted in the AI ​​Village, a community of thousands of hackers, data his scientists, independent communities his partners, and AI experts.

These efforts follow President Biden’s announcement late last year of a blueprint for the AI ​​Rights Bill designed to try to protect people from the harmful effects of artificial intelligence.

In a related development, the National Science Foundation received $140 million to launch seven new national AI labs to build breakthroughs in climate, energy, agriculture, public health, and more. .

Also: Listen to AI-run radio? This station has been tested with listeners

The belief to contain AI before it permeates society is spreading to Europe as well. As reported by ZDNET, the European Parliament has introduced an “AI law” that classifies AI models according to their risk level.

Most importantly, these models must disclose that they provided copyrighted material to the model during the training phase.

There seems to be a global belief in trying to foster innovation in transformative fields, while preventing it from causing widespread chaos and, according to some, the end of humanity.

Some credit should be given to Geoffrey Hinton, considered the godfather of AI and machine learning, for spurring this action. He thinks his machine child could actually destroy humanity if left unchecked.

And while ChatGPT has zero intelligence, it’s a usability revolution, say AI experts

Hinton, who quit his job at Google just days ago, says that if he hadn’t come up with the technology, someone else would have, and the most important thing is to act now. “For now, as far as I know, they are not smarter than us. But I think they may be soon,” he told the BBC.

It’s the future that governments around the world must negotiate, and the clock is ticking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/british-antitrust-regulator-initiates-review-of-artificial-intelligence-models/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos