Only idiots use ChatGPT instead of Google





Recently, in a Reddit Q&A thread, someone asked about the exact heel height of a discontinued weightlifting shoe. I’ve looked everywhere and I remember them saying they didn’t even know ChatGPT. If you can’t verify the bot’s facts, the answers it provides are useless.

As I explained earlier, ChatGPT is a text generator. It knows nothing and has no guarantee that what it says is true. In fact, much of what it says is plain wrong. I’ve seen them compose physically impossible exercises, telling Lifehacker writer Stephen Johnson that he actually wrote a specific article that wasn’t written by him. Can hallucinate facts and double when pressed.

For example, I asked who Beth Squalecki was. It gets my job title and beats exactly, and you know I write for Lifehacker, but it keeps trying to get me a master’s degree in public health. , no.) Regenerate the answer a few times and you’ll see a different university where I think I got this degree. None of them are colleges I’ve ever attended.

In other words, you can’t tell whether the AI-generated facts are correct just by looking at the text. Designed to look plausible and correct. Need to check the facts. If ChatGPT could tell you that a particular weightlifting shoe has a standard 3/4 inch heel, that certainly sounds correct, but if you can’t find that information elsewhere, it’s time to put it to the test. You’re wasting your time because you can’t check.

ChatGPT is not a search engine

Currently, there are search engines that utilize AI. This is how Bing Chat works. Do a real search to find information and use AI to format that information into easy-to-understand text. For each fact it conveys, you can click on its source to see where that information actually came from. But other AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, are not built that way.

Still, ChatGPT is sometimes positioned as an alternative to search engines. Check out this Guiding Tech article praising you for not having to crawl through pages of search results, or this CNBC article doing better than Google at providing drug safety information. was judged. (Oh my god, don’t use ChatGPT for medical advice.) But really, it doesn’t do the same job as a search engine and you can’t use it as a search engine.

For example, car enthusiast Chris Paukert tweeted that he received an email fact-checking his quote about cars. The marketing person who sent the email said he found the quote on ChatGPT and wanted to make sure it was genuine. It turns out that nothing Paukert ever said or wrote, so it’s good for them to check. Why?

Yes, ChatGPT was trained on a huge amount of data (some say the entire internet, but that’s not literally true), but that’s just the facts. There is no guarantee that those facts will be used in the answer.

Using myself as another example, I asked the bot the name of a book I had written. There are 5 books listed, 4 of which are real but not mine and 1 does not exist at all. I think you know what happened there.I’m an editor and I know I write about fitness. The author’s books, including, are credited to me.

So if you want to use ChatGPT to get ideas or brainstorm places for more information, no problem. But don’t expect the answer to be based on reality. Even something as harmless as recommending a book based on your favorites can result in a book that doesn’t even exist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/only-morons-use-chatgpt-as-a-substitute-for-google-1850408688 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos